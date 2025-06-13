Michigan State Leaps Bitter Rival in Recruiting
Michigan State football's recruiting efforts are on a steady rise.
No longer are the Spartans a laughing stock in the class of 2026 recruiting rankings. In fact, they're one of the fastest-rising teams in the conference in that area.
And they're even recognized as having a better class than Michigan.
As of 3:15 p.m. CT, Michigan State's 2026 recruiting class is ranked 34th in the nation in 247Sports' 2026 team rankings. The Wolverines are two spots behind at No. 36.
The Spartans have been on a roll, landing eight 2026 prospects this month, including a four-star in offensive tackle Collin Campbell, making for 12 commits in total.
Michigan, meanwhile, has nine commits, six of whom are four-stars.
Michigan State is ranked 10th in the Big Ten and just behind Oregon. USC and Ohio State lead the nation at No. 1 and No. 2, respectively.
The Spartans' official visits have been proving to be effective, with their last eight commits all having visited this spring.
Campbell, who Michigan State landed on Thursday, headlines the haul, ranking as the No. 3 class of 2026 recruit in Arizona and the No. 33 offensive tackle in his class, per 247Sports Composite.
"Among the top offensive line prospects out West," wrote 247Sports recruiting analyst Greg Biggins in his evaluation of the prospect. "A true tackle prospect, something lacking the last few years in the region, and has a lot of physical tools that you look for in a young lineman. Looks all of 6-6, 270 pounds with plenty of length.
"A plus athlete who can really get off the ball and has the kind of nastiness you have to have to excel in the trenches. A finisher who loves to bury his man into the ground and has the athleticism to get out on sweeps and pulls. No issues getting to the second level as a run blocker and shows the athleticism and lateral mobility to slide and mirror as a pass protector.
"Far from a finished product and still raw in some areas, but that's a good thing. As technique and flexibility continue to improve, his game will take another jump. A player we definitely feel is trending in the right direction."