Michigan State in Final Five for Four-Star 2027 Prospect
Over 20 schools have thrown their hat in the ring for 2027 four-star EDGE rusher Andrew Rogers, but now, he’s already trimmed it down to five.
On Friday afternoon, Rogers announced his top five schools, and Michigan State happened to be one of them. Alongside Sparty in the announcement graphic were mascots from LSU, Auburn, Virginia Tech and Florida State.
Jonathan Smith and his crew have been wiping the floor in the recruiting process, garnering the 31st-best recruiting class — which is well above their 47th-place ranking in 2025.
For the most part, the Spartans have been focusing on their offense, grabbing QB Kayd Coffman, OT Collin Campbell, TE Edward Whitting, WR Samson Gash, WR Zachary Washington, and flipping four-star WR Tyren Wortham.
So it’s clear that whatever the Spartans are selling, recruits have been buying, in bulk.
The most notable recruiting job was bringing in Wortham, who was originally committed to UCF, grew up in Central Florida, and still chose to become a Spartan.
When athletic director J Batt discussed how an athletic department is carried mostly by its football program, he wasn’t kidding. For someone who has prided himself on being a quality fundraiser, in this NIL era, that’s more important than ever.
Getting Rogers, a ‘27 recruit, to commit will only be half the battle though. It’s a nice win for a program, but until a player signs on the dotted line, a verbal commit means very little these days.
It just means the player is thinking, “I could see the potential in playing with you, but I will still look around.” Once you get that recruit, you need to keep him from going elsewhere.
Rogers is a special talent, though.
He has an explosive first step that can leave offensive tackles questioning themselves. In his sophomore season highlights, he’s simply too fast for anyone lined up across from him, and he can make opposing quarterbacks’ lives miserable.
Regardless of what happens, the fact that a high-end recruit is putting the Spartans in a final five with two SEC schools is special enough.
Now it’s time for Smith and the whole staff to close the deal before it’s too late.
