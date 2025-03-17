'27 In-State Prospect Set to Visit Spartans
Grand Haven 2027 running back Andrew Willemsen announced on social media last week he will be making a trip to visit Michigan State on April 3.
Andrew Willemsen is currently ranked as the No. 3 running back in Michigan for the 2027 class, per Prep Redzone.
Willemsen has not yet received a Division 1 offer yet but the Big Ten upside is there. Currently a 5-foot-9 and over 200 pounds. For reference, starting running back Nate Carter was listed at 5-foot-10 and 202 pounds last season.
Willemsen is a strong workhorse who is a three-down back in an elite West Michigan conference. Earning reps at a school like that this early tells you what kind of high ceiling Willemsen has.
This kind of player could be just what running backs coach Keith Bhonapha is looking for as he continues to build out his room.
The Grand Haven running back is another in a long list of underrated recruits from the state of Michigan that the Spartans will be hosting in East Lansing this spring. This continues to be an area of interest that head coach Jonathan Smith and his staff explore.
While the 2026 class starting to take shape and the big board is most likely finalized, the 2027 class is wide open. It's obvious the Spartan staff is turning some attention to the upcoming classes and doing their homework, especially on some of the local home grown talent.
Willemsen seems to be a solid fit, at least scheme-wise. MSU has always been at its best when it has a true three-down back who can tote the rock in volume and wear out a defense. On top of the talent between the tackles, Willemsen possesses the talent to be a reliable pass catcher and can hurt defenses in the screen game with his game-breaking speed.
It's always a good idea to get in early with prospects, and Coach Smith and his coaching staff realize that. As they continue to learn the recruiting landscape locally, they will be able to be even more efficient with this and will likely be able to uncover local gems earlier than others, giving them the upper hand when it comes to recruiting battles.
