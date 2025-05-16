Latest on Michigan State's Official Visits
Michigan State football has plenty of upcoming official visits to look forward to this spring and summer.
Several prospects announced their official visits to East Lansing this week. Let's take a look at said prospects and when they will be visiting:
Brayden Thomas, S
Thomas is a three-star safety from the class of 2026 who is currently committed to Iowa State. He announced on social media on Thursday that he will be visiting Michigan State the weekend of May 30.
The Spartans offered him on Wednesday.
Thomas plays for St. Edward in Lakewood, Ohio. He is ranked the No. 30 class of 2026 prospect in Ohio and the No. 68 safety in his class, per the 247Sports Composite rankings.
Charles Belser, LB
Belser is a three-star linebacker from the class of 2026. He announced on social media on Friday that he will visit East Lansing the weekend of June 6.
Belser plays for Imhotep Institute Charter High School in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. He is ranked the No. 27 class of 2026 recruit in Pennsylvania and the No. 61 linebacker in his class, per the 247Sports Composite rankings.
Samson Gash, ATH
Gash is an in-state class of 2026 ATH who plays for Detroit Catholic Central. He is rated a three-star by 247Sports, which has him ranked the No. 16 class of 2026 recruit in Michigan and the No. 60 ATH in his class, per the 247Sports Composite rankings.
Gash announced on social media on Friday that he will visit Michigan State the weekend of June 13. The Spartans offered him on Thursday.
June is going to be a monumental month for Michigan State recruiting. The Spartans only have four commits from the class of 2026 so far, but should they make strong impressions on their official visits, there should be a considerable number of more commitments by the time the season rolls around.
As was the case with the class of 2025, it's looking like it's going to be another class heavily made up of three-stars, with a severe lack of four-stars. We'll see if the Spartans can start getting some higher-quality prospects on campus.
