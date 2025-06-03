Reviewing Michigan State's Top Three Commits for 2026 Class
The Michigan State Spartans recently earned their fifth commit of the 2026 class and are quickly building a strong freshman class for next season. There is a talented group that has already pledged itself to Spartan Nation, ready to make a splash in East Lansing next year.
Here is a full breakdown of the Spartans' top three commits for the 2026 class and how they will help bring this program back to the top of the Big Ten.
Three-Star QB - Kayd Coffman (Grand Rapids, Michigan)
The Spartans' only quarterback commit of the class is one of the best in the country as the No. 2 overall prospect in Michigan and the 19th-best quarterback nationally, per 247Sports' Composite rankings. He made his commitment back in early February, making massive headlines.
Coffman could be the next quarterback of the future for Michigan State as a hometown kid with untapped potential, entering his senior season at East Kentwood high school. At 6-2, 185 pounds, Coffman has the frame and athleticism to thrive in a Power 4 conference.
Three-Star LB Braylon Hodge (Englewood, Colorado)
Hodge is one of the latest to commit to the Spartans, announcing this past Sunday. He is the highlight piece of the defense as the lone defender to commit. He chose Michigan State over programs such as Iowa, Minnesota, Utah and Boise State. Being a Colorado kid, this is a big land for Michigan State.
Hodge is the No. 10 player in the state and No. 70 linebacker in the country, per the 247Sports Composite rankings. He will be expected to make a heavy impact in the middle of that Spartan defense and may even earn some valuable playing time in his freshman year. He is that good of a player to earn a starting spot as a first-year player.
Three-Star TE Eddie Whiting (Sioux Falls, South Dakota)
Whiting committed one day after Coffman did, making February an extremely productive month for the Spartans' recruiting class. Whiting has a chance to become the next Josiah Price, standing 6-6, 230 pounds. The No. 28 tight end in the country, per the 247Sports Composite rankings, is ready to score touchdowns in East Lansing.
Whiting decided on Michigan State over Alabama, Auburn, Colorado, Florida and several other powerhouse programs. He is an immediate starter for the Spartans in 2026 and will be a great reload after the departure of senior tight end Jack Velling following the conclusion of this season.
