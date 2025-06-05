Spartans Get Aggressive, Offer 2027 Four-Star LB From Texas
The Michigan State Spartans are hunting down the commitment of one of the best linebackers in the country as they extended an offer to 2027 four-star backer Braylon Williams, he announced via X on Wednesday morning. The aggressiveness to go after a guy of this caliber is a great sign for Michigan State.
The Arlington, Texas native is rated the No. 41 overall prospect in the state and the No. 21 ranked linebacker in the country for the 2027 recruiting class, per 247Sports' Composite rankings. He is a Top 300 player (No. 295) in the nation and is going to be at the top of the Spartans' wish list.
40 total offers have come in for Williams so far, as Michigan State was one of the most recent. It does not seem as though he is showing stronger interest in one school over the other but will have to narrow his decision now to a handful of teams when he is ready to make a decision.
There are too many to list, but the most notable and relevant teams vying for his commitment outside of Michigan State include UCLA, Ohio State, Nebraska, Oregon, Penn State, Michigan and Wisconsin. Almost any program with national championship hopes is hunting Williams to their program.
Williams is coming off a downright dominant sophomore season at Lamar High School. Totaling 151 tackles in 10 games with 22 tackles for loss, three sacks, 10 quarterback hurries, one interception, two pass defenses and one blocked punt, per MaxPreps.
The four-star prospect lined up as a middle linebacker for a good portion of last season and was able to sniff out plays with ease. He dropped back in coverage extremely well on passing plays while reading the ball carrier, earning a backfield tackle for loss. High IQ and elite talent in Williams.
Perhaps the Spartans are able to get Williams on campus sometime this fall for a visit. This is one of the top linebackers in the country and could be a season-changing player that has potential to start as a freshman. We will see how the Spartans operate with his recruitment going forward.
Make sure to follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, and give us your thoughts on Williams' offer WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our vibrant community group, Go Green Go White, as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.