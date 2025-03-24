Michigan State Pipeline Stays Strong With Latest Offer
On Saturday, Michigan State held spring ball practice and had a great deal of high school talent on hand for their chance to check out campus for themselves. Among those in East Lansing was Orchard Lake St. Mary's 2027 wide receiver Chad Willis, who left with an offer from the Spartans.
Orchard Lake St. Mary's recruiting coordinator Greg Dixon feels like the Spartan staff has earned their trust with their extra attention to detail in their relationships.
"The MSU staff has been very personable, consistent and transparent in all encounters dealing with each and every player they recruit," Dixon told Michigan State Spartans On SI. "With multiple touch points within the staff, these qualities resonated across the staff and allowed us to build trust in them quickly."
The transparency and ability to be open and available put the Spartan staff a cut above plenty of other schools both in the Big Ten and across the country.
As for Willis, he's a speedy wideout with a smooth release and game-breaking speed. He's explosive and can change directions on a dime. His agility makes him tough to bring down after the catch and rack up the yards after the catch.
The charge for all of these receivers is led by none other than wide receivers coach Courtney Hawkins, who has been pounding the pavement to find guys that fit his system and vision for the wideouts in East Lansing.
His track record speaks for itself, as Hawkins has played a big hand in developing current NFL guys like Jayden Reed (Packers), Jalen Nailor (Vikings) and Keon Coleman (Bills). On top of the active guys, Hawkins has put numerous other wideouts in the league.
The 2026 class is what's most important right now, but it's also extremely important to look ahead and start building relationships early, especially with the highest priority guys. The 2027 athletes receiving offers right now are very clearly at the top of the big board in East Lansing.
Coach Jonathan Smith, Coach Hawkins and the rest of the staff have been extremely active with the visits and offers recently. The kickoff of spring ball is another tool the Spartans can utilize to show off the program they're building and showcase the kind of work they're putting in.
