In-State 2027 Prospects That Need to be on MSU's Radar
Michigan State coach Jonathan Smith has been hard at work so far this spring. Spring ball is in full swing, and the Spartans have made it their mission to maximize those practices, meanwhile the staff has been busy scouting the 2026 and 2027 classes and extending offers.
The Spartan staff has also made it very clear that recruiting the state of Michigan is a must. Taking back more land on the recruiting trail within the state has become a staple of this new regime. Who are some of the names that will be must-know names going forward in the class of 2027?
Dakota Guerrant, Haper Woods
Maybe the top name to know in the state of Michigan is Harper Woods wideout Dakota Guerrant. Wide receivers coach Courtney Hawkins and Smith have been putting their full effort in and making sure they continue to make a push for the talented receiver. The 6-foot-1 pass catcher has noted in the past that coach Hawkins has put a number of receivers in the league recently and maximized their potential.
Guerrant has been on campus recently and the staff is putting their best foot forward. The connection with Hawkins could be enough to entice Guerrant.
Recarder Kitchen, Muskegon
Recarder Kitchen may be one of the most special talents in the entire country. Already standing at 6-foot-6, Kitchen is an incredible pass rusher with a huge wingspan and endless motor. Kitchen is the kind of limitless potential that defensive ends coach Chad Wilt could have a field day with. Now a five-star recruit it would be a massive win for the Spartans.
Chad Willis, Orchard Lake St. Mary's
The connection to Orchard Lake St. Mary's continues for the Spartans, as they just extended an offer to wide receiver Chad Willis. An incredibly gifted athlete, Willis has prowess both offensively and defensively, but projects extremely well as a wide receiver at the next level. You have to think Michigan State sits in the driver's seat for him with the early start to the relationship and incredible connection to the staff in Orchard Lake.
William Tobin, Hartland
William Tobin is a class of 2027 interior offensive lineman with the ability to play center or scoot over to guard. He's big framed at 6-foot-4 and 290 pounds. The Michigan State staff seems to be incredibly high on him and have had Tobin on campus a ton over the past year. They'll likely have a ton of Power Four schools to contend with before it's over.
Stay up to date with Michigan State recruiting news when you follow our Spartan Nation page on Facebook WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and make sure to join our community group Go Green Go White as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.