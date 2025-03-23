Where Do Spartans Stand With In-State Five-Star?
Michigan State has been pushing hard for Harper Woods 2027 five-star wideout Dakota Guerrant. Guerrant is one of the most talented players in the entire country and has received attention from almost every single Power Four school in the nation.
Wide receivers coach Courtney Hawkins and head coach Jonathan Smith have been putting their full effort in and making sure they continue to make a push for the talented receiver. The 6-foot-1 pass catcher has noted in the past that coach Hawkins has put a number of receivers in the league recently and maximized their potential.
Hawkins has already coached Keon Coleman, now with the Bills, Jayden Reed, now with the Packers, and Jalen Nailor, now with the Vikings, since joining the Spartan program in 2020. His elite knowledge of the position and superior coaching and communication skills make Hawkins a big-time draw to elite wideout talent.
MSU wide receiver Nick Marsh appears to be the next big-time player getting developed under Hawkins. The freshman phenom totaled 650 yards in Year 1 and had a couple of 100-yard games. Marsh is poised to be the top target for the Spartans offense and take the next step.
Guerrant is heading into his junior season with over 35 Division 1 offers, with more surely on the horizon. It will take a special place and special coaching staff to be able to lock Guerrant into their program.
Both Michigan State and its bitter rival Michigan have been doing all they can to keep Guerrant in the state to play for a hometown school. Do either of them have a realistic chance?
The Spartans having Hawkins on the coaching staff is absolutely a draw and could be a major selling point. Pair that with the culture that Smith and his staff have been laying the foundation for, and you have an interesting pitch.
Michigan's biggest selling point is likely their quarterback. Getting a chance to play with the five-star quarterback and fellow Detroit-Area native Bryce Underwood could be a big draw.
Maybe another team outside of the state could attract Guerrant to their programs. As it stands, the Spartans currently have a good relationship and solid selling package, currently.
