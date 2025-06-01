Michigan State Offers Five-Star Two-Way Prospect
It's official visit season, and even as its first weekend of official visits concludes, Michigan State has still been making time to recruit the class of 2027.
The Spartans are aiming high, too. On Sunday, class of 2027 five-star cornerback Duvay Williams announced on social media that he has been offered by Michigan State.
Williams, who plays for Junipero Serra High School in Gardena, California, is ranked the No. 1 class of 2027 recruit in California, the No. 3 cornerback in his class and the No. 13 overall recruit in his class, per the 247Sports Composite rankings.
Williams, of course, has been offered by some of the top programs in the country. His offers include Georgia, Alabama, Michigan, Ohio State, Oregon, Auburn, LSU, Arizona State, Arizona, USC, UCLA, North Carolina, Penn State, Texas and Tennessee, among others.
While Williams is primarily being recruited as a defensive back, he tagged Michigan State wide receivers coach Courtney Hawkins in the aforementioned post, and 247Sports has him listed as his primary recruiter from Michigan State.
247Sports has Georgia, Texas A&M and USC classified as "warm" on Williams' interest level.
247Sports national recruiting analyst Greg Biggins wrote the following evaluation of Williams last month:
"Williams is one of the nation's top defensive back prospects and on the short list when talking about the top overall corner in the ’27 class. He has already been compared to former Cavalier greats Robert Woods and Adoree Jackson, who were also two-way players and standouts in track as well as football.
"Williams is currently rated as a corner but could easily play receiver in college as well and has a few scholarship offers, including one from National Champion Ohio State, at the receiver position. He has excellent ball skills, is explosive in and out of his breaks and can make plays down the field. At corner, he uses his length, quick feet and natural cover instincts to shadow an opposing receiver all over the field.
"He's a physical player with a nice edge in his game and has been a national recruit since he was a freshman. He had a nice freshman year on the track last Spring with personal best times of 10.92-100m, 22.05-200m and ran anchor on schools 4X100m relay team."
It's a reach to anticipate the Spartans being a candidate to land the prospect, but fans should be encouraged that Michigan State is making the effort to pursue top-level talent.
