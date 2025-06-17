MSU Predicted to Land Another '26 Three-Star WR
The Michigan State Spartans are recent frontrunners to secure 2026 three-star wide receiver Elijah West out of Cantonment, Florida. After a notable recruiting publication made their latest prediction for his commitment destination, Spartan fans should feel good about getting another skill player.
On3 recently predicted West to choose the Spartans, with a 74.9% probability. The next closest team to have any sort of a chance at landing West is Troy with a measly 2.1% chance. He is also showing interest in Georgia Tech and Arkansas, two of his other top options.
The potential Spartan commit is the No. 128-ranked player in the state of Florida and the No. 158 overall wide receiver in the country for the 2026 recruiting class, per On3. The Sunshine State breeds some of the top talent in the country, and a top 150 ranking is nothing to sneeze at whatsoever.
West caught 42 passes for 584 yards and 10 touchdowns, also playing on special teams with two blocked punts, per MaxPreps. Standing at 6-3, 190 pounds, West is an extremely athletic talent that can be a season-changing player for the Spartans if he comes to campus in the fall of '26.
The Spartans were given another wide receiver prediction in the 2026 class by On3 just last weekend, as it gave Zachary Washington an 84.9% chance to land with Michigan State. Washington, of course, committed to the Spartans on Monday.
If West were to commit to Michigan State, it would be a major help after some bad recruiting news hit the program earlier this week. Three-star wideout Xavier Stinson decided to commit to the UCLA Bruins over the Spartans despite having an official visit scheduled to East Lansing, this Friday.
The recruiting trail is cutthroat, and some teams are luckier than others when it comes to the decisions that many recruits make. If the Spartans can secure the commitments of both West and Washington, they will feel a lot better about losing out on a very talented player like Stinson.
