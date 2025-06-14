Spartans Predicted to Land Three-Star WR
The Michigan State Spartans have been on the hunt for 2026 three-star wide receiver Zachary Washington and a recent prediction has the Spartans are front runners for the Wheaton, Ill. native.
On3 recently predicted Michigan State to have an 84.9% chance of landing Washington. He was formerly predicted to become a Wisconsin Badger, but that probability has reduced to just 7.8%. He narrowed down his final seven teams back in May, but MSU and the Badgers are the top two.
He is the No. 17 player in the state of Illinois and the 100th overall receiver in the country for the 2026 class, per On3. His skill set is among the best in the country, and the things he would be able to accomplish with the Spartans' receiving pedigree are limitless.
Washington took his official visit to East Lansing this past weekend and seemingly had a productive experience if the Spartans are continuing to gain traction. At 6-2, 180 pounds, this is a player with a college-ready body that can make an immediate impact for offensive coordinator Brian Lindgren.
If the Spartans were to gain his commitment, Washington would be the first wide receiver in the 2026 class to commit, but the third pass catcher, as three-star tight ends Joe Caudill and Eddie Whiting have already committed to Michigan State.
The three-star receiver played just three games last year at St. Francis High School, totaling 110 yards on seven catches and three touchdowns, per MaxPreps. He is seeking a standout senior season that can elevate his rating and hopefully give the Spartans even more recruiting clout.
It is going to be tough to overcome the interest that Washington has shown in Wisconsin, but with how well the Spartans have done in the past few weeks with multiple commitments, this could push Washington to join the party. MSU is recruiting at a high level and could add even more talent to the group.
Washington has already taken his official visit to Wisconsin and likely the last that he will take before making his decision. Expect to hear from the three-star prospect regarding his decision in the next few days.
