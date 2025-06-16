MSU Offers Four-Star DL Brother of Two NFL DL
Michigan State football has been on quite the run recruiting the class of 2026, but it's still keeping a focus on the class of 2027.
On Monday, class of 2027 four-star defensive lineman George Toia announced on social media that he has been offered by the Spartans.
Toia plays for Summit High School in Fontana, California and is ranked the No. 4 class of 2027 recruit in his state and the No. 2 defensive lineman in his class, per the 247Sports Composite rankings.
The prospect has also received offers from Arizona State, UCLA, Texas, Tennessee, Cal, Michigan, Miami (FL), Oregon, Nebraska, USC, Washington, Texas A&M and Missouri, among others.
Toia is the brother of former UCLA defensive lineman Jay Toia, who was selected by the Dallas Cowboys in the seventh round of this year's NFL Draft, former LSU and Baylor defensive lineman Siaki Iki Toia, who was selected by the Cleveland Browns in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft, and former San Jose State defensive lineman Soane Toia.
Jay Toia was an All-Big Ten honorable mention last season, and Siaki Iki was a two-time first-team All-Big 12 honoree with Baylor and a College Football Playoff national champion with LSU.
247Sports national recruiting analyst Greg Biggins evaluated George Toia back in April:
"Toia is the younger brother former UCLA defensive lineman Jay Toia and plays a similar game. He lines up all along the defensive line but his future at the college level and beyond is as a nose guard.
"He plays a lot of edge, most likely to avoid constant double teams but he’s a tremendous interior line presence who can win with power and quickness. He combines a quick first step, strong hands and a consisted motor.
"He’s a relentless player with a nice edge in his game and can manhandle opposing linemen at the high school level. He has an NFL ceiling if he reaches his potential and he’s talented enough to play for any school in the country.
Michigan State recently lost its lone commit from the class of 2027, as four-star safety Khalil Terry announced his decommitment from the Spartans on Sunday.
While Michigan State has been thriving with its recruiting of the class of 2026, it does need to start building some traction with the next class. It's still very early, but it's beneficial to get a head start.
