Four High-Priority In-State 2026 Prospects for MSU
With the Jonathan Smith regime still relatively fresh in East Lansing, Michigan State is working hard to leave a convincing recruiting footprint within its own state, where it competes with rival Michigan.
Let's take a look at four key in-state prospects the Spartans are targeting:
Gregory Patrick, OT, Portage Northern
Patrick has put himself at the very top of priorities for this Spartan staff.
With his family ties to the Spartans via his father Joe Patrick, who played for Michigan State, the big-time offensive lineman would be a great win for the Spartan staff and would be a huge testament to the new staff's commitment to continuing the long-standing tradition of making East Lansing a family-like atmosphere.
Patrick just visited campus for the basketball showdown against Michigan, and the Spartans should like where they're at with the legacy lineman.
Kory Amachree, RB, Haslett
Amachree is an easy connection to make. Playing in the shadows of East Lansing at Haslett High School, he is an absolute lightning bolt.
The 6-0 195-pound running back has the vision and patience to exploit defenses when given the chance and possesses the home run-hitting speed to outrun even the quickest DBs. His brother Nakai Amachree is a running back at Bowling Green State University.
Not only is he a great player on the ground, but Amachree is also a major threat through the air, typically running clean routes and displaying some soft hands. He would be a great hometown kid to keep home.
Izaiah Wright, RB, Gibraltar Carlson
Wright is a really interesting prospect. He has held an offer since July of 2024 and was on Campus back in August. Widely regarded as the No. 1 running back prospect in the Mitten, Wright is a true three-down back in every sense of the definition and has the receiving and blocking skills to fit any scheme he’s thrown into.
Wright is being recruited hard by a number of Power Four programs, but it would be a monumental win for the Spartans if they were able to corral him to East Lansing.
Jack Janda, TE/EDGE, Detroit Catholic Central
Janda is another player getting a ton of recruiting traction and would be a big-time win for the Spartan staff. At Detroit Catholic Central, he is a versatile athlete who plays both Tight End and EDGE.
Offensively, Janda is a really solid 6-6 pass-catcher who runs clean routes and utilizes his size to gain leverage on much smaller defenders, making him an absolute weapon in the Red Zone.
Defensively, Janda has just as high of an upside. He possesses great bend, a high motor and a variety of pass rush moves.
If the Spartans can secure Janda, he could leverage his versatility into some early playing time. It seems like his relationship with the staff has remained strong and the Spartans continue to be in play for Jack.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @tcav30 and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.