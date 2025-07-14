Spartans Offer 2027 Four-Star TE
The Michigan State Spartans recently extended an offer to 2027 four-star tight end Jack Brown out of St. Charles, Missouri. He is the sixth four-star tight end in the class that the Spartans have offered and could be the one that sticks in East Lansing.
Brown announced the offer on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Saturday.
Brown is the No. 1 player in the state of Missouri and the No. 7-ranked tight end in the nation for the 2027 class, per 247Sports' Composite rankings. He has a total of 33 offers and is one of the most highly coveted pass catchers in the country.
Perhaps MSU can woo him to show major interest, as top programs such as Oregon, Alabama, Michigan, Auburn, Arizona State and many others have thrown their hat into the ring. Being a Top 10 tight end in the country is a big deal, and every school is seeking his commitment.
The Spartans have already secured commitments from a pair of 2026 three-star tight ends in Eddie Whiting and Joey Caudill. They will be healthy replacements after senior Jack Velling concludes his career at the end of the season. Adding Brown would make MSU a top tight end team in the Big Ten.
At 6-5, 220 pounds, Brown is comparable in size to both Whiting and Caudill as a big target with an elite speed and a wide frame to throw towards. Brown has not yet narrowed down his decision as he is continuing to get offers and wants to have as many options as possible.
Brown is so talented that he played both sides of the ball as a dominant edge rusher in his sophomore season at Francis Howell Central High School. What he put on tape on the offensive end thrived in all three levels of route running and made some elite grabs on long streaks down the field.
The Spartans have been fairly quiet over the past few weeks in terms of recruiting and would likely not get a commitment from Brown anytime soon. Being able to keep the four-star stud engaged with the program and onto an official visit gives MSU a great chance to get him to East Lansing in 2027.
Stay up to date with everything MSU football when you follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our electric community group, Go Green Go White, as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.