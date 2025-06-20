Michigan State Revealed as Finalist for Three-Star RB
It's not every day that the Michigan State Spartans get named as a finalist, but when it comes to the month of June, they should be feeling unstoppable. The Spartans have landed many commitments, and they will be looking to land another as they will be in the final four no matter what, for Jamal "ROCK" Rule, who is one of the most outstanding running backs in the nation.
On Thursday, Rule announced his final four schools on X, formerly known as Twitter. Michigan State is one of them, along with Virginia Tech, Syracuse and Nebraska.
While a commitment date has yet to be set, he did tease that a decision will likely be coming soon in his post. Rule was featured in a pool during this video, stating that he was going "to make a big splash somewhere," and indeed, he will.
The talented recruit from Charlotte, North Carolina, holds offers from many schools, but the four schools standing out all made the cut for a reason.
Rule was offered early in the recruiting cycle by the Nebraska Cornhuskers, who extended his offer in November of 2024. The Cornhuskers were heavy in his recruitment and have stayed that same consistency since. The Huskers landed many running back commits in the last class, as many of the top running backs would jump to try to commit because of Coach EJ Barthel having a great track record.
Rule was also offered early on by both Syracuse and Virginia Tech, which is a common occurrence with schools near the top of his list, until you get to the Spartans.
Michigan State didn't offer the talented prospect until this month, as it jumped in his recruitment extremely late. The Charlotte Christian High School back would reciprocate this and give the Spartans a fighting chance, as they have yet to land a running back commit. Rule announced he would be visiting Michigan State this weekend.
It is no secret that the Spartans will have to make up ground in this recruitment, with the other schools having a great presence in his recruitment.
If the Spartans don't land Rule, they will have to go back to the drawing board as they look for what is next at the running back position. This isn't a position that they can or will just let fall through the cracks, but they will hope to land a guy at the top of their board, like Rule, whom they hope to hit a home run with this weekend.
