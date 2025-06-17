Recent MSU WR Commit Talked to Jayden Reed on Visit
Michigan State football has been on fire on the recruiting trail, currently at 18 commits from the class of 2026, 14 this month alone.
One of the latest was three-star wide receiver Zachary Washington, the Spartans' first wide receiver commit from the class.
Washington, who plays for St. Francis High School in Wheaton, Illinois, announced his commitment to the Spartans on Monday and had been on an official visit to Michigan State the weekend of June 6.
Per a social media post from his father, Dean Washington, an assistant coach for St. Francis football, Zachary Washington had the luxury of talking to former Spartan wide receiver Jayden Reed, who now plays for the Green Bay Packers.
Reed hails from Naperville, Illinois, which is just north of Wheaton. He played for Naperville Central High School, where he was teammates with former Spartan quarterback Payton Thorne.
This is where the benefit of a strong alumni network comes into play. Reed is an example of the several NFL players Spartans wide receivers coach Courtney Hawkins has developed while at Michigan State, and when you can make the pitch that you have produced next-level talent, that serves as a major advantage in recruiting.
Reed was a three-year letterwinner at Michigan State, where he was a third-team All-Big Ten honoree as a receiver and second-team All-Big Ten honoree as a returner in 2021. He was selected as a first-team All-American as a returner by the American Football Coaches Association for that season as well.
Reed is sixth in Michigan State history in career receptions (147), is tied for seventh in receiving touchdowns (18) and is 12th in receiving yards (2,069).
The former Spartan receiver went on to be selected by the Packers in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft. He has become Green Bay's most prominent receiver, leading the team in receiving in his first two seasons in the league (857 yards in 2024 regular season and 793 yards in 2023 regular season).
Washington is one of 18 class of 2026 prospects to have committed to the Spartans so far and one of 14 in this month alone.
