MSU Commit Coffman Ranked Highly Among '26 QBs
The future of Michigan State football is in solid hands.
Coffman, who has reassured that East Lansing is the only place for him, was recently ranked in a list of blue-chip quarterbacks of the 2026 class.
Antonio Morales of The Athletic ranked 27 of the top quarterbacks in the class of 2026, and Coffman came in at No. 19 — 259th overall.
And while he didn’t offer any explanation as to why, 2026 is a loaded class at quarterback.
Coffman is a four-star recruit who has terrific dual-threat capabilities. He has an insatiable ability to extend plays even when a play is broken, and is lightning quick on his feet. Sometimes when you’re watching him, it looks like you’re watching a video at 2x speed because he has an electric quickness to him.
Because of that speed, he can cut past the trenches and create open space to get a better view of what’s ahead.
However, his legs aren’t the only trait that separates him from the pack. He has exceptional accuracy with a quick release — perfect for whenever he anticipates pressure.
Allen Trieu of 247Sports has also commended his intangibles, and it could be what separates him from the rest.
“Intangibles are at an elite level though. Smart, hard working, takes active leadership roles and understands the game," Trieu wrote. "Good processor who knows takes care of the ball and throws the ball on time and to spots.”
What’s a bit confusing, though, is that Trieu compared Coffman to Sean Clifford.
While Clifford was a quality starter for Penn State and had a better arm, he doesn’t have the elusiveness that Coffman possesses.
Perhaps what’s holding him back in the rankings is the fact that he’s only a one-year starter at the varsity level. So in order to climb up Morales’ list, he’ll need more reps and experience.
If there’s anyone he actually compares to, it’s probably Russell Wilson in his prime. With his ability to improvise and a quick enough release to sling it anywhere on the field, Michigan State looks to have a potential star on its hands.
His senior season will be tremendously important, though. The talent is beyond evident, but as a one-year varsity starter, Coffman can’t allow the hype to get to him.
But if what Trieu was saying is correct, Coffman doesn’t seem like he’s the kind of guy to let hype determine his career.
His high school coach Tyrone Spencer told 247 that the mentality Coffman brings is unlike any other junior in high school.
“The first thing he wanted to do was have the team read this book together and that was different," Spencer said. "I’ve never had a kid do that. We were getting numbers in the weight room and he asked me if I had read Getting to Neutral, a mindset book on how to conquer negativity.”
A mature individual for someone his age, some would say. And if this is what to expect in East Lansing come 2026, Spartan fans should be at ease that he’ll be donning the green and white.
