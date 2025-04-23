Spartans' 2027 Commit Given Four-Star Rating
Michigan State has become notorious for mostly nabbing three-star prospects so far under second-year head coach Jonathan Smith. But now, the Spartans can say they have a four-star commit from the class of 2027.
247Sports released its class of 2027 rankings on Wednesday. Khalil Terry of Tustin, California and Michigan State's lone commit from the class, has been rated a four-star prospect by 247Sports, which has him ranked the No. 20 safety in his class, the No. 23 class of 2027 recruit in California and the No. 219 overall prospect in his class.
Per the 247Sports Composite rankings, Terry is ranked the No. 12 safety in his class, the No. 17 class of 2027 prospect in the Golden State and the No. 143 overall prospect in the class.
247Sports national recruiting analyst Greg Biggins recently evaluated the Spartan commit:
"Terry is hybrid safety who can cover and plays a physical game. He’s a smart, instinctive defensive back and is always around the ball. He’s a high football IQ player and looks to be 2-3 steps ahead of everyone else on the field.
"Was timed at 20.3 MPH on the Catapult GPS in a game last season and plays with pace and suddenness. He’s a physical player, tackles well in space and will get downhill in a hurry to make a big hit.
"He anticipates routes, can bait a quarterback and shows good cover skills for a safety. He’s one of the more complete safeties in the region and has all the tools to be an early impact player at the next level."
Terry has gained a lot of attention since committing to Michigan State in December, receiving offers left and right, including one from UCLA. The Bruins, of course, now have former Michigan State cornerbacks coach Demetrice Martin as their secondary coach. He had recruited Terry while at Michigan State, which certainly makes the Spartans' Big Ten foe a threat.
Martin left Michigan State this past winter after his lone season with his alma mater and returned to Westwood, where he had previously coached seven seasons. The Spartans will have to continue to prove their worth to Terry if they hope to bring in what would be one of the first major recruiting signings under Smith.
Be sure to follow along with all our Spartan coverage when you follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and feel free to share your thoughts when you join our community group, Go Green Go White, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.