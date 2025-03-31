Spartans Offer 2027 Defensive End
As spring football is in full swing and spring visits are underway, Spartans coach Jonathan Smith has put a major emphasis on the 2027 class.
The Spartans have been hosting a plethora of 2027 prospects over the last week and have begun the process of building relationships and extending a number of offers.
The latest offer comes for Mason Oglesby, a defensive end, linebacker and tight end from New Palestine Indiana. Oglesby was on campus for a visit and left with his second Big Ten offer and his fifth offer overall.
Bryan Ault of Prep Redzone said the following in a recent scouting report:
"Oglesby has been on radars since his freshman season, a player head coach Kyle Ralph has a lot of confidence in. Oglesby is a talented outside linebacker with good size and a great frame. He’s a disruptive pass rusher and stout vs. the run, and a great open-field tackler in the flat. He’s also a tight end on offense."
Projecting well as a defensive end at the next level, Michigan State has to love the high ceiling Oglesby possesses. At 6-foot-3 and 225-pounds, he has the frame to continue to build on and turn into an elite pass rusher. With a little more molding and work on technique by defensive coordinator Joe Rossi and defensive ends coach Chad Wilt, Oglesby could be a high return investment for the Spartans.
Smith and his staff have been putting a strong emphasis on building relationships and pipelines in the midwest. Places like Ohio, Indiana and Illinois have always served as fertile grounds and strong pipelines for MSU in the past. The new staff understands the importance of winning the recruiting battles closest to home first and foremost.
The 2026 class is off to a solid start with that trend. Quarterback Kayd Coffman is from Michigan as well as Eli Bickel who hails from North Branch. Tight ends Joey Caudill and Eddie Whiting are from Ohio and North Dakota, respectively.
The Spartans will be hosting a number of unofficial visits over the coming weeks, as well as a handful of official visits for the highest priority 2026 prospects.
Stay up to date with Michigan State athletics news when you follow our Spartan Nation page on Facebook WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and also make sure to join our community group Go Green Go White as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.