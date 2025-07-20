Does MSU Have a Shot at 5-Star Kesean Bowman?
The Michigan State Spartans have landed the majority of their top targets in the 2026 class, as they will now focus on the finishing touches in the class.
They currently have 22 commits, which is on par with a lot of teams, if not a stroke ahead. They will do what it takes to land some of the better players that are remaining, but the majority of their focus will now shift to the 2027 recruiting cycle, where they have started to sort through recruits at a plethora of different positions.
This includes the wide receiver position, where they will try to land multiple commits. The Spartans have offered over 20 wide receivers in the class, but one has started to surface as a primary recruiting target, not just for Michigan State, but a large majority of the nation.
That player is Kesean Bowman. Bowman is a very five-star prospect from the state of Tennessee, who has plenty of talent, and comes from a long bloodline of athletes. That bloodline being the Bowman bloodline. No, he is not Roman Reigns (wrestling fans know what I am talking about), but many believe he has the chance to fulfill that role. His uncles, Mike, Devin, and Adarius all played college football, with Adarius having a great CFL career.
Devin played football at the University of Georgia, Mike played at Alabama and Adarius played at Oklahoma State. This is something worth noting, as members from the family have confirmed they believe the youngest Bowman may have the chance to be the best out of the group.
Bowman attends Brentwood Academy High School, which is one of the better schools in the state of Tennessee. This school is based in Nashville and has produced many NFL stars, including Jalen Ramsey, who is one of the greatest NFL cornerbacks in the history of the game.
The Spartans were one of his offers early on, but they will have to battle many different schools. Oregon is a school that has been standing out for the prospect, while the Tennessee Volunteers are another team to beat in the process. Bowman has already visited the Spartans in the past, but that visit won't be enough to land the recruit. They will need to keep pushing the needle in this one to stand a fighter's chance.
Stay up to date on all your Michigan State football news when you follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and feel free to share your opinions when you join our community group, Go Green Go White, as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.
Be sure to also like and share our content when you follow us on X @MSUSpartansOnSI.