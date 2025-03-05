EXCLUSIVE: OL Target's Insightful Thoughts Life After Football
Life after football is not lost on 2026 offensive tackle Roseby Lubintus of Timber Creek High School in New Jersey.
It would be easy to be carried away in his future in the game -- a 6-foot-6, 360-pound (self-reported) offensive lineman with all the traits in the world to find success at the college level and 12 offers to take his pick of where he could find that success.
A big part of where Lubintus will choose to call home for four years will be academics. But that wasn't always at the forefront of his mind.
"I'll say my freshman year I never really realized it because I didn't have any help or any guidance going into it," Lubintus said. "I was really just -- well, I was blindsided, I'll say. Now, I definitely picked up schoolwork and everything, and I realized that not only, like, football is the main way but also that can help open a whole lot more doors for me even after I'm done with football."
That light-bulb moment has manifested into Lubintus prioritizing his future after football. and the best avenues to take, when he goes on visits this spring and summer. Official visits reveal a behind-the-scenes look into what a program can really offer; Lubintus will take advantage.
"I'm really trying to see how they learn and what they would give out to their students, versus the way that each school talks, they'd be like 'Oh yeah, we have the best this, we have the best that,'" Lubintus said. "For example, I feel like after football, I wanna go into some type of business. But I feel like these official visits will help me on learning what the school is actually about and how they help their students learn."
Lubintuas said a big alumni base is key for networking and success after football. He used Penn State, one of his top choices, as an example. Building a life after football is crucial for the Timber Creek product.
The Spartans sport a large alumni base and a plethora of well-connected individuals, and if they can exhibit that during Lubintus' official visit on the weekend of June 13, it could help seperate themselves from the pack.
