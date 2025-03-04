EXCLUSIVE: OL Target Reveals How Crucial Official Visit Will Be
2026 Timber Creek (New Jersey) offensive tackle Roseby Lubintus will have a tough decision on his hands this summer.
It is Michigan State's duty to try to make it a bit easier when he takes an official visit to East Lansing on the weekend of June 13. Official visits are typically the last push to get a commitment; and the most successful one.
"I feel like it's really important because I'm debating whether or not [Michigan State] is really in the top five," Lubintus said. "The way I'm seeing it, there's whichever schools really messed with me in the beginning, like, off the rip. Because some schools are going to come in and try to act like they really do, but if the school has been there since the beginning, they really do mess with you, and like, the way it was for my recruiting, was some schools started [recruiting] me and then they completely [dropped out].
"Like North Carolina, Wake Forest, all those other schools -- in the beginning, they had interest in me, I had workouts with them and everything, but then they just left. Versus other schools like Penn State and Syracuse, they see me in the beginning, see me when I was nothing. And then they still sticking with me until now."
The Spartans were late to the party, offering Lubintus on Jan. 30. The turnaround has been fast, but Michigan State seems to have a real shot at the 2026 New Jersey product. The official visit is everything, though.
Lubintus pushed back his commitment date because of the Spartans. That does not mean it is a done deal, yet. Perhaps most insightfully, Lubintus dropped a little nugget of wisdom in recruiting.
"I just want to see, like, what the actual intentions are versus how coaches really talk," Lubintus said. "Because some coaches really just, yeah, some coaches really just talk and gas your head up and allow you to be like, 'Oh yeah, you come, and you'll start' and this and that, 'We love you, we definitely want you,' versus really recruiting somebody to help them better them in the future.
"Just developing them for like, the next four years versus the next 40 years of your life."
Mic drop.
