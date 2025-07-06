Michigan State Target Pushes Commitment Date Back
The Michigan State Spartans have been building up their recruiting boards in a variety of different classes. While they have done an excellent job in the 2027, 2028, and even the 2029 classes, their main priority has been the 2026 class.
This class has been everyone's priority and will remain the main priority until the commits actually sign their papers and arrive on campus. When that happens, the 2027 class will then take the driver's seat.
While we still have many months remaining until they start signing (which will begin in December), the Spartans are in full rebuild mode, as they are looking to bring in the best of the best. This comes in many different states, including the state of Utah, where many recruits are often overlooked. That is not the case for the individual who will be discussed in this article.
That individual is Salesi Moa. In case you don't know, Moa is the top-ranked player in the state of Utah, according to 247Sports, which has him ranked as high as 44th nationally and the fourth-best athlete in the country, trailing only Texas Longhorns commit Jermaine Bishop, Texas A&M Aggies commit Brandon Arrington and Derrek Cooper.
Moa is a target for many teams, including the teams whom he visited officially. These teams include the Michigan State Spartans, Michigan Wolverines, the Tennessee Volunteers, the Utah Utes, and the Washington Huskies.
Moa is one of the main priorities at this point for Michigan State. There have been many updates worth discussing as the talented prospect was set to make his commitment decision on Saturday. That commitment didn't come, and it has been pushed back.
The Spartans will be battling the Utah Utes and the Tennessee Volunteers heavily, as both stand in a great spot with the recruit. The talented recruit visited the Vols last, which is worth noting; however, they could even be listed as the third option. Michigan State's toughest competition will be keeping Moa away from his current home of Utah, after Utah has been trying everything they can to pull in the prospect.
There has yet to be an updated date, but the Spartans will be hopeful that they have done enough to land the commit and bring him to East Lansing.
