MSU In-State Commit Gets Four-Star Rating
Michigan State struck big when it landed class of 2026 in-state wide receiver Samson Gash from Detroit Catholic Central.
Gash is one of the top prospects in the state, and he was recently recognized for what he's shown this offseason.
247Sports bumped Gash's rating from a three-star to a four-star and has him ranked the No. 4 class of 2026 prospect in Michigan and No. 46 wide receiver in his class.
Gash was one of the 17 class of 2026 recruits to commit to Michigan State in the month of June and is part of an impressive wide receiver haul that also includes three-star wideout Zachary Washington and four-star receiver Tyren Wortham, who flipped from UCF.
Gash is the son of Sam Gash, a former NFL fullback who was selected to two Pro Bowls and was part of the Baltimore Ravens' Super Bowl XXXV title team.
The prospect broke the Michigan high school 100-meter dash record this past spring, with a time of 10.41seconds in the state championships.
Gash is still classified as a three-star by 247Sports Composite, which averages the ratings from the major recruiting outlets. He is also still rated a three-star by Rivals and ESPN.
Gash took his official visit to Michigan State the weekend of June 13 and would announce his commitment on June 24.
He is certainly one of the more underrated prospects in the Spartans' 2026 recruiting class. Michigan State Spartans On SI's Caleb Sisk highlighted the significance of Michigan State landing Gash:
Gash remains one of the most important parts to Michigan State's latest recruiting haul as of now, and he continues to add to what he could bring to the table in terms of size, as he currently sits at 6-foot,165 pounds while this isn’t college ready, he continues to improve his weight, which is something that we need to keep an eye on at this time.
Michigan State has earned 22 commitments from the class of 2026 but hasn't been nearly as successful this month, landing just one. Even so, it's been an incredibly successful recruiting period for the Green and White.
