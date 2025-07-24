Spartans Offer Pair of Out-of-State 2027 Prospects
Michigan State football has added two more class of 2027 prospects to its list of offers.
On Wednesday, class of 2027 running back Trey Martin announced on social media he has been offered by the Spartans. He also plays safety, but he is being recruited by running backs coach Keith Bhonapha.
Martin plays for Franklin Parish High School in Louisiana. He also holds offers from Houston and Florida State, among others.
Martin is teammates with Michigan State commit Chris Addison, a three-star edge rusher. Addison committed to the Spartans earlier this month and is their only 2026 commit in July.
Addison's commitment could serve as a major advantage, as he could assist Michigan State in its recruitment of the prospect.
Addison is one of many underrated Spartan commits. 247Sports scouting analyst Gabe Brooks evaluated him last month:
"Potential scheme-versatile defensive end who can play a hybrid edge role or play in a four-point stance full-time. Experienced on both sides of the ball as a big-play pass catcher with a 21.7 per catch rate across three seasons. Productive defensive standout the past two seasons (32 TFL, 13.5 sacks).
"Often plays in a two-point edge role, but legitimately 6-foot-3+ and 250 pounds with enough frame space to continue bulking. Functional athlete and fluid mover whose layered athletic profile shows in pads. Also plays basketball and throws the javelin. Still developing rush move set, but displays a consistent outside rip-and-dip weapon to run the arc.
"Can improve hand violence, but flashes some power and strength in traffic, including occasional stack-and-shed force vs. the run. Impressive ball skills on offense, where body control shows more consistently than defensive reps. Physical development in college S&C program could ultimately determine long-term position fit; regardless, projects as a potential high-major front-line defender with significant developmental upside that could go beyond college."
The other Wednesday offer was safety Julius Fuentes-Bream, who also announced his Michigan State offer on social media.
Fuentes-Bream plays for Bishop McDevitt High School in Pennsylvania. He also holds offers from Arkansas, Cal, Cincinnati, Pitt, Louisville, UCLA, Ole Miss, Wisconsin and Missouri, among others.
