The 3 Most Impactful 2026 Recruits for Michigan State
Look back to the comment that the new Michigan State athletic director made in his introductory press conference, and look where the Spartans are at now:
“Do not be confused — every athletics department competing at the highest level must be successful in football.”
For what was once deemed a basketball school, the Michigan State Spartans are building their football program to be one of the best the NCAA has for years to come.
We covered in depth how East Lansing has all of a sudden become a destination. From flipping recruits, to utilizing personal connections, to bringing in the funds needed to be successful — it’s no wonder why MSU is the place to be.
And besides, who wouldn’t want to wear those slick uniforms?
Let’s dive into the three most impactful recruits the Spartans have brought on thus far.
WR Tyren Wortham
It doesn’t need to be said, but we’ll say it anyway: flipping Tyren Wortham to play for the Spartans was a masterclass in recruiting.
They took a four-star kid from Central Florida, who was already committed to UCF, and essentially told him that East Lansing was the ideal place for him.
Obviously, 2026 is a ways away, but the sole fact that they brought him on board is a testament to the work that wide receivers coach Courtney Hawkins and head coach Jonathan Smith are doing.
Wortham has a spark to his game. Once he catches the ball, he’s gone.
There was a play in his junior year of high school where he caught a deep 50/50 pass, stumbled, broke a tackle, and ran past the defender who failed to stop him because he was aggravated.
That’s the type of player you’re getting in Wortham.
QB Kayd Coffman
Yesterday, we did a breakdown of Coffman’s game and why he’s so important to building a winning culture at Michigan State.
He’s a player who will most likely sneak up on you if you aren’t paying attention. By then, it'll be too late.
Not only that, he hasn’t played a whole lot at the varsity level, which makes his rise as one of 2026’s best quarterback prospects that much more impressive.
Even though his legs are what separate him, he has an awfully quick release that can catch defenders by surprise.
That quick release will be vital when he comes onto campus and builds a rapport with his receivers. Whether he starts from the jump or not remains to be seen, but they might as well get accustomed to him and start building chemistry.
OT Collin Campbell
Protect the quarterback at all costs.
That’s what you’re getting out of Campbell, the 6-foot-7, 290-pound behemoth ranked as a four-star prospect by 247’s composite rankings. He was also the third-ranked player in the state of Arizona.
Primarily, he played left tackle in his junior year — which is huge for the Spartans moving forward.
It’s no secret that left tackle is one of the hardest positions to play in all of football, and if you can land a high-end left tackle straight out of high school, you’ve hit a gold mine.
The year 2026 is going to be pivotal for the future of Michigan State’s program, and with how aggressive the recruiting landscape has been over the past few years, the staff will need to put in extra work to make sure the commits are happy.
Coffman has already stated that he “sleeps well at night” knowing he’ll be wearing Spartan green as a collegiate athlete. Now it’s about keeping the others at that same level of happiness.
