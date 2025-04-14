2026 Four-Star Hints at Commitment to MSU
The Michigan State Spartans may be on the brink of sealing another high-profile prospect as 2026 four-star offensive lineman Kelvin Obot hinted at a possible commitment, with a social media post that read, "Go Green?" hinting at his potential signing with the Spartans.
The social media post from Obot is motivating, but it will take a lot more than a tease to earn the full-time commitment of one of the best offensive linemen in his class. There is extreme power and physicality in the young prospect and his ceiling is amongst the top in the nation.
Obot is a current junior at Fruitland High School, hailing from Fruitland, Idaho, ranked as the No. 1 recruit in the state, 12th in the country at his position and 140th overall, per 247Sports. The Spartans extended an offer to the four-star recruit in October of 2024, seeking his commitment early on.
There are several high-profile programs that are also seeking Obot as he has received offers from bitter rival, Michigan, Florida, Ohio State, Oregon and several others. He has already garnered 25 total offers before his senior season and is looking to be one of the most-coveted players in his class.
Obot is also featured in in track & field at his high school, earning fifth place in the state for shot put and a strong discus thrower. There is always a positive to prospects being multi-sport athletes and his strength is certainly shown off even when he is not on the football field.
At 6-5, 265 pounds, there could certainly be a place for Obot in the Spartans' starting 11 if he were to bring his talents to East Lansing. He has the size and skill at this point in his career to become a freshman bulldozer that could help the Spartans immensely in the pass protection aspect.
The Idaho native is listed as an offensive tackle specifically, a position that Michigan State has recruited well with 23 total offers out. He is just one of two four-star prospects in the 2026 class that are not already committed to a different program and will be heavily targeted going forward.
