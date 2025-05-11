MSU Offers Class of 2027 Four-Star WR
Michigan State football hasn't found a whole lot of success on the recruiting trail this offseason but continues to target prospects who are both under the radar and highly touted.
The Spartans recently offered four-star wide receiver Khristian Jackson, one of the top class of 2027 recruits in South Carolina. He announced the offer on social media on Thursday.
Jackson, who hails from Columbia, South Carolina, is ranked the No. 6 class of 2027 prospect in the state and the No. 34 wide receiver in his class, per the 247Sports Composite rankings. He also has offers from Florida, Boston College and South Carolina, among others.
The prospect plays for Ridge View High School (South Carolina), where he totaled 737 yards and 10 touchdowns on 49 receptions last season.
Michigan State has a chance to resurrect its pass game this coming season with a deep wide receiver room filled with high-quality talent, led by sophomore Nick Marsh.
The Spartans have been known for their wideout development in the past, but it's fallen off a bit in recent years. Wide receivers coach Courtney Hawkins has an opportunity to build on his illustrious career by molding the players he has now into NFL-caliber players.
Not only would it help the offense thrive next season, but it would send a message to wide receiver prospects that Michigan State is the place to be and Hawkins is the coach you want if you have intentions of making it to the next level.
Hawkins has developed names like Jayden Reed, Jalen Nailor and Keon Coleman. Montorie Foster Jr. even has a shot at making an NFL roster, having landed invites to the Seattle Seahawks and Cleveland Browns' rookie minicamps.
This alone should make Michigan State an appealing destination for any wide receiver prospect.
But as it needs to be a continuous trend, and this next season will be a perfect opportunity for the program to strengthen its reputation as a home for great wide receivers. Marsh, Chrishon McCray, Omari Kelly and Alante Brown all have the ability to have a strong 2025 campaign, and that could dictate recruits' level of interest in the program.
