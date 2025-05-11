MSU Offers Class of 2027 Four-Star WR

🚨Super excited and humbled to say that I have received my 12th D1 🅾️ffer From (THE) @MSU_Football To continue my football journey at the next level🟢🟢⚔️⚔️@CoachHawk_5 @Coach_Smith @CoachWozniakTE @FBCoachM @Coach_JBoyer @KbTheStable @Coach_Lindgren @MikeDoc40 @D_Hicks_… pic.twitter.com/iqgaGfeDEW