MSU Target, Local Four-Star RB Sets Commitment Date
Michigan State football could potentially get some massive news at the end of the week.
Local class of 2026 four-star running back Kory Amachree, who has the Spartans in his top six schools, announced on social media on Tuesday that he has set his commitment date for Friday at 3 p.m. at Haslett High School. It will be a hat selection.
Amachree is one of the top class of 2026 prospects in Michigan.
The 6-1, 205-pound prospect posted 1,102 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns for Haslett last season.
Amachree is ranked the No. 6 class of 2026 recruit in the state and the No. 24 running back in his class, per the 247Sports Composite rankings.
The Spartans are competing with Harvard, Duke, Indiana, Kansas and Pitt for his commitment.
If Michigan State were to land Amachree, it would be its biggest pickup from the class of 2026 yet. The Spartans have earned only four scholarship commits from the class and none this spring. A commitment from Amachree would pair him with East Kentwood quarterback Joey Caudill as Michigan State's two four-star in-state commits.
The Spartans are greatly behind in their recruiting of the class of 2026, but landing a highly touted prospect like Amachree could be the spark they need.
Not only that, but in 2026, you could potentially have a running back room of Makhi Frazier, Brandon Tullis, Jace Clarizio and Amachree, which would easily be one of the conference's best backfields.
Amachree still has an official visit to Michigan State set for June 1. He has already visited Kansas, Purdue, Indiana, Northwestern and Pitt.
While it doesn't necessarily play in the Spartans' favor that his official is set for after his commitment date, it's likely that he knows the area well and is well familiar with Michigan State, considering his proximity to campus.
Should his official with the Spartans still stand after his commitment, it could, however, help them make a strong impression and sway him if he doesn't choose Michigan State.
For the sake of fan approval and success on the recruiting trail, the Spartans essentially need this commitment. They can ill afford to let a four-star prospect, who plays five miles from campus, slip through their fingers.
Make sure to follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and feel free to share your thoughts when you join our community group, Go Green Go White, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.
You can also now follow us on X (Twitter) @MSUSpartansOnSI.
More on Michigan State recruiting: