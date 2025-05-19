MSU Building Something Special With RB Room Future?
Michigan State's run game hasn't been the same since it lost Kenneth Walker III, and that's not all that surprising considering those are big shoes to fill.
But more is expected of the Spartans' rushing offense, and they haven't met the standard in recent years.
Perhaps Jonathan Smith and his staff are building something special in the backfield, though.
Michigan State lost its top two running backs from last year, Nate Carter and Kay'Ron Lynch-Adams. And at the end of next season, they will lose transfer Elijah Tau-Tolliver, who is anticipated to be RB1 in 2025.
But after that, the Spartans could very well find themselves stacked at the position.
Sophomores Makhi Frazier and Brandon Tullis didn't see much action in their first season with the program but are expected to see more impactful snaps next season in an offense where Smith likes to use multiple running backs.
By 2026, those two will have gained a lot more experience, and on top of that, Michigan State will also have a more experienced Jace Clarizio, the hometown three-star prospect who was one of the top class of 2025 recruits in the state.
Then, if you really want to get ahead of yourself, there's a strong possibility the Spartans will have local class of 2026 four-star running back Kory Amachree, who just narrowed his list down to six schools, Michigan State being one of them.
Nowadays, of course, you can't assume a player will still be at the same school three years into their career. So, if Frazier or Tullis doesn't get the reps the other does next season (assuming Tau-Tolliver is the guy), it would not be a surprise if he were to transfer out, especially with Clarizio entering Year 2 and Amachree potentially coming in as well. With that considered, it wouldn't be likely these four would be in the same room by 2026, but it's possible.
Regardless, an Amachree commit would have this room looking very promising going into the 2026 season, and with a great position coach in Keith Bhonapha, each one of them would have a chance at being developed into something great.
Just something to be on the watch for.
