Weekly Michigan State Spartan Football Recruiting Review
The Michigan State Spartans are on the recruiting trail 24/7. Every Monday, Spartan Nation will bring you everything you need to be up to date on the goings on in Spartan football recruiting!
Spartan Nation brings you the current class of commits, prospects receiving the most recent offers and interest from the Green and White, along with important dates, such as when prospects will make their announcements!
*All ratings from 247Sports
2025 Recruiting Class Commits:
5-Stars: 0
4-Stars: 0
3-Stars: 15
QB Leo Hannan, Servite (CA), Position: 25, Commitment Date: Apr 22, 2024
LB DJ White, Orchard Lake St. Mary's (MI), Position: 69, Commitment Date: April 27, 2024
LB Di'Mari Malone, Dakota (MI), Position: 68, Commitment Date: May 12, 2024
TE Emmett Bork, Oconomowoc (WI), Position: 86, Commitment Date: May 13, 2024
RB Jace Clarizio, East Lansing (MI), Position: 44, Commitment Date: May 14, 2024
WR Braylon Collier, Perkins (OH), Position: 136, Commitment Date: June 7, 2024
IOL Drew Nichols, Murrieta Valley (CA), Position: 87, Commitment Date: June 10, 2024
WR Charles Taplin, Red Oak (TX), Position: 145, Commitment Date: June 14, 2024
TE Jayden Savoury, Orchard Lake St. Mary's (MI), Position: 47, Commitment Date: June 17, 2024
CB George Mullins, South Sumter (FL), Position: 62, Commitment Date: June 22, 2024
CB Aydan West, Quince Orchard (MD), Postion: 103, Commitment Date: June 25, 2024
OT Justin Bell, Dakota (MI), Position: 82, Commitment Date: June 26, 2024
DL Cal Thrush, Upper Arlington (OH), Position: 97, Commitment Date: June 26, 2024
DL Derrick Simmons, Frankenmuth (MI), Position: 66, Commitment Date: June 27th, 2024
ATH Bryson Williams, Orchard Lake St. Mary's (MI), Position: 82, Commitment Date: July 11th, 2024
2025 Commit Total: 15
Observation:
Big Win
The Spartans were able to secure their 15th commit of the class with three-star athlete Bryson Williams. Williams is their first commit of the month, and it comes at a crucial point where the Spartans suffered a string of recruiting defeats with targets they were in a position to grab.
Williams plays wide receiver and safety, but will likely find his place at receiver when he gets to the collegiate level in 2025. Running backs coach Keith Bhonapha wants to give him the ball, too, Williams told me.
St. Mary's Pipeline
The Spartans have secured three commits from St. Mary's: three-star linebacker DJ White, the No. 1 tight end in the state in Jayden Savoury, and now Williams. Smith has made it his goal to recruit the state, and the prep school has been a big help in achieving that goal.
7-on-7 Shootout in the D
The D Zone is hosting a big 7-on-7 shootout with 23 schools from the Detroit and southeast Michigan area on Tuesday. Plenty of Smith targets will be there and commits like the St. Mary's trio.
I'm curious to see how the 2026s and 2027s perform, and if unknown targets show out. There are no pads and there is no hitting, but the little things like route-running, ball skills, coverage ability and ball placement from passers can still be analyzed.
Michael France is Sports Illustrated's Michigan State recruiting beat writer, covering all things Big Ten recruiting for Spartan Nation. Be sure to follow him on Twitter/X@michaelfrancesi for exclusive Spartans recruiting coverage.
