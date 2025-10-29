MSU Football Secures Another Class of 2026 Commitment
As the 2025 college football season winds down, Michigan State has begun to ramp up its recruiting. With head coach Jonathan Smith struggling to get this team out of their five-game slump, he received a slight boost with Zach Curtis's commitment.
Curtis is a long snapper and defensive end who plays for Haslett High School. He's a two-sport athlete, but pledged his commitment to the Spartans as the team's newest long snapper.
Zach Curtis Announces MSU Commitment
On Oct 27, Curtis took to social media to announce his commitment to the Spartans. Michigan State now has a long snapper in its Class of 2026, one who can play DE as well. He may not be asked to do so at the collegiate level, but his talents as a multi-sport athlete are undeniable.
Curtis, who is a stellar baseball player as well, committed to MSU after his recent visit with the team. The four-and-a-half-star player visited on Oct 11 and received an offer a week later.
Central Michigan was also in the mix, but Curtis decided to take his talents to the B1G. According to his social media bio, he's the No. 2 player in the state of Michigan at his position. Having made the HKA Top 40, Curtis is clearly a force to be reckoned with.
Curtis Chooses MSU Over Central Michigan And Others
In the end, Curtis chose to be a Spartan. The All-Region player had a few options, but MSU was the most intriguing of the bunch. Back on July 22, he received his first offer from SVSU.
Saginaw Valley State University offered Curtis not just to be their long snapper, but they wanted him to play defensive end as well. Throughout all of his conversations with the Spartans, it doesn't seem like they are going to put him in that position. Playing one position in college is hard enough, so the Spartans aren't going to ask him to do much more than that.
Curtis, who has been posting his long snapping clips for quite some time, finally got the attention of the Spartans late in his recruiting journey. Other than Central Michigan, Western Michigan was also on his radar.
While the Chippewas wished him good luck on Oct 24, it seemed to be too little too late. Curtis had his mind set on MSU, a team that followed up on his visit with an offer just a few days later.
