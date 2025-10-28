Michigan State’s Three X-Factors for a Win Over UConn
Michigan State basketball will travel to Hartford, Connecticut, to play its final exhibition match against UConn today at 7:30 EST on BigTen+. UConn has been a juggernaut the past few seasons as they won back-to-back national championships in 2022 and 2023. UConn was the first program to win back-to-back championships since the 06-07 Florida Gators.
Michigan State is coming off a great exhibition win against Bowling Green, as they won 75-66, as Coen Carr had a team-high 17 points and five blocks.
Now, as Michigan State looks to beat one of the best teams in college basketball on its home court, let's look at who will be the key players for the Spartans.
Coen Carr
Coen Carr really broke out for Michigan State during the NCAA tournament last season. Carr had a career high in points against Bryant in the first round with 18, then would also have 15 points against the number six-ranked Ole Miss.
Against Bowling Green, Carr took that momentum and confidence he gained, as he was the Spartans' leading scorer. Now, Carr is going to have to do that consistently this season, and there is no better way to prove that you can, than against the fourth-ranked team in the country.
Against UConn, Carr should try to shoot more from the outside, as being a threat from three-point range would go a long way for Michigan State.
If the Spartans are going to contend for a national championship and for Izzo’s second championship, Carr needs to prove that he can be a go-to scoring option and be a threat from the outside.
Trey Fort
Trey Fort is a senior transfer from Samford and was brought to East Lansing to be a 3&D player, as he shot 38% from three-point range. Against Bowling Green, Fort was the sixth man as he had nine points, while going 3-5 from beyond the arc in 16 minutes.
In one game, Fort has already had major positives, as Izzo hasn't had a reliable three-point specialist since Matt McQuaid, as for is, someone who can catch and shoot, come off screens, as well as create his own shot.
Fort is going to need to be a reliable option on the offensive side of the ball for Izzo against UConn, as the Huskies' defense will force Fort to try to create shots for himself.
Jaxon Kohler
Jaxon Kohler is entering his final season with the Spartans, and will want to finish his collegiate career with a final four appearance.Against Bowling Green, Kohler had himself a great game as he had a double double, second in points with 15, and a team high ten rebounds.
Kholer will go up against a former opponent in Tarris Reed, who not only played for Michigan but was also in the same recruiting class and was another Michigan State target in that 2022 class.
This game would be a huge confidence boost to Kohler, as another double-double game would give him a great confidence boost, as Reed has been gaining national attention, as he was named the 68th best player in college basketball by ESPN.
