3 Nebraska Defenders that MSU Fans Should Know
Michigan State's offense is going to have a challenge ahead of itself when facing off against Nebraska's defense. The "Blackshirts" rank 16th nationally in scoring defense (13.5 points per game) and 14th in total defense (249.3 yards per game). What also stands out is that they are first in the FBS at defending the pass (75.8 yards per game).
Both teams are coming off a bye week and into their fifth game of the season. The Spartans and the Cornhuskers are 3-1, but just dropped their Big Ten openers.
On Wednesday, we went through three players to know about on Nebraska's offense. Now, we're going to the defensive side. Here are three of the Cornhuskers' standouts there.
DE Williams Nwaneri
One of the most opportunistic players on Nebraska's players is defensive end Williams Nwaneri. He hasn't been able to record a sack just yet, but he's recovered two fumbles already, returning one 29 yards for a touchdown against Houston Christian.
Nwaneri's main job will be to make life difficult for Michigan State quarterback Aidan Chiles, though. Pro Football Focus credits Nwaneri with seven pressures, six hurries, and one QB hit in 64 total pass rush snaps.
What's also intriguing about Nwaneri is how big a recruit he was. Nwaneri was a five-star recruit and was the eighth-best guy in the class of 2024, even higher than his quarterback, Dylan Raiola. He only played four games at Missouri last season to preserve his redshirt and then transferred to Nebraska.
S DeShon Singleton
One of the top players in Nebraska's stellar secondary is safety DeShon Singleton. When he's been healthy, he's started every game for the Cornhuskers in each of the last three seasons.
Nobody on Nebraska's defense has played more than Singleton so far in 2025. According to PFF, he has played 168 out of 230 possible plays. In that time, Singleton has made 17 total tackles, which is part of a three-way tie for first on the Cornhuskers' defense.
PFF also only accredits 19 receiving yards to Singleton across 82 coverage snaps.
CB Ceyair Wright
Ceyair Wright has been Nebraska's top corner to this point, and could very well be the Cornhusker that gets the Nick Marsh assignment.
According to PFF, Wright has only allowed four catches and 23 yards in four games and 79 coverage snaps. He's also broken up three passes, so it's almost as likely that Wright breaks up the pass directly rather than allows it to be caught.
