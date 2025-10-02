Spartan Nation

3 Nebraska Defenders that MSU Fans Should Know

Here are the top players on the defensive side of the ball for the Cornhuskers who Spartan fans need to know.

Jacob Cotsonika

Dec 28, 2024; Bronx, NY, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers defensive back Ceyair Wright (15) celebrates a defensive stop during the second half against the Boston College Eagles at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
Dec 28, 2024; Bronx, NY, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers defensive back Ceyair Wright (15) celebrates a defensive stop during the second half against the Boston College Eagles at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
Michigan State's offense is going to have a challenge ahead of itself when facing off against Nebraska's defense. The "Blackshirts" rank 16th nationally in scoring defense (13.5 points per game) and 14th in total defense (249.3 yards per game). What also stands out is that they are first in the FBS at defending the pass (75.8 yards per game).

Both teams are coming off a bye week and into their fifth game of the season. The Spartans and the Cornhuskers are 3-1, but just dropped their Big Ten openers.

On Wednesday, we went through three players to know about on Nebraska's offense. Now, we're going to the defensive side. Here are three of the Cornhuskers' standouts there.

DE Williams Nwaneri

Williams Nwaner
Sep 13, 2025; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers defensive lineman Williams Nwaneri (96) and defensive back Caden VerMaas (48) celebrate after a fumble return for a touchdown against the Houston Christian Huskies during the second quarter at Memorial Stadium. / Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

One of the most opportunistic players on Nebraska's players is defensive end Williams Nwaneri. He hasn't been able to record a sack just yet, but he's recovered two fumbles already, returning one 29 yards for a touchdown against Houston Christian.

Nwaneri's main job will be to make life difficult for Michigan State quarterback Aidan Chiles, though. Pro Football Focus credits Nwaneri with seven pressures, six hurries, and one QB hit in 64 total pass rush snaps.

What's also intriguing about Nwaneri is how big a recruit he was. Nwaneri was a five-star recruit and was the eighth-best guy in the class of 2024, even higher than his quarterback, Dylan Raiola. He only played four games at Missouri last season to preserve his redshirt and then transferred to Nebraska.

S DeShon Singleton

DeShon Singleton
Oct 26, 2024; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Carnell Tate (17) catches a touchdown pass as Nebraska Cornhuskers defensive back DeShon Singleton (8) defends during the first quarter at Ohio Stadium. / Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images

One of the top players in Nebraska's stellar secondary is safety DeShon Singleton. When he's been healthy, he's started every game for the Cornhuskers in each of the last three seasons.

Nobody on Nebraska's defense has played more than Singleton so far in 2025. According to PFF, he has played 168 out of 230 possible plays. In that time, Singleton has made 17 total tackles, which is part of a three-way tie for first on the Cornhuskers' defense.

PFF also only accredits 19 receiving yards to Singleton across 82 coverage snaps.

CB Ceyair Wright

Ceyair Wright
Dec 28, 2024; Bronx, NY, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers defensive back Ceyair Wright (15) celebrates a defensive stop during the second half against the Boston College Eagles at Yankee Stadium. / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Ceyair Wright has been Nebraska's top corner to this point, and could very well be the Cornhusker that gets the Nick Marsh assignment.

According to PFF, Wright has only allowed four catches and 23 yards in four games and 79 coverage snaps. He's also broken up three passes, so it's almost as likely that Wright breaks up the pass directly rather than allows it to be caught.

