What Nebraska HC Matt Rhule Said About MSU's Aidan Chiles
Michigan State's upcoming game against Nebraska will be a game that features two quality quarterbacks. Spartan QB Aidan Chiles has certainly grown from his first to his second year as a starter, but so has Nebraska's Dylan Raiola.
On Monday, both head coaches had good things to say about the other's QB1. MSU's Jonathan Smith said Raiola is "one of the better ones we're gonna play." Over in Lincoln during his Monday press conference, Nebraska's Matt Rhule was also complimentary of Chiles.
- "He's a thinking man's quarterback, which I respect," Rhule said about Chiles. "He's completing almost 70% of his passes, right? So he's taking what's there. He's protecting the football, and he's dynamic."
MSU's Pro-Style Scheme
Under offensive coordinator Brian Lindgren, Michigan State's offense leans more towards pro style. That gives quarterbacks some more responsibilities and freedom to tweak things in-game. Schematically, it's similar to what you'll see on Sundays in the NFL.
- "They're a pro-style offense, and so he (Chiles) does all the pro-style things," Rhule said. "He's truly playing quarterback. He's going, you know, outside zone to outside zone away. He's going outside zone to naked or play action. He's going play action to play action away."
So far this year, Chiles has been running the offense really well and certainly has shown improvement from last year. Through four games, he's got 868 passing yards and nine touchdowns and only one interception. At this point last year, he had more yards, but only four touchdowns and seven picks.
Chiles' Athleticism
Another factor to Chiles' game is his ability to run the ball. So far, he's totaled 154 yards on the ground and two touchdowns.
- "He can run," Rhule said. "We'll obviously see the quarterback draw and all the things that we've seen. So we'll have to be prepared to stop that. But it's also his ability to run behind the line of scrimmage when needed to and create plays. But, explosive player, one of the better quarterbacks in the Big Ten."
Challenge Ahead for Chiles
This upcoming game will be one of the toughest challenges of Chiles' career, though. Nebraska has allowed the fewest passing yards in the FBS, only allowing 75.8 per game. Alabama is second nationally in that statistic at 113.5 passing yards per game.
- "I think, defensively, they hold their own," MSU's Smith said. "They've done some really good things, especially on the back end. Pass defense, you look at it, it stands out on tape. So we've got a real, real challenge coming Saturday."
