What Nebraska HC Matt Rhule Said About MSU's Aidan Chiles

The Cornhuskers' head coach had some good things to say about Michigan State quarterback Aidan Chiles during a Monday press conference.

Jacob Cotsonika

Jul 22, 2025; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule speaks to the media during the Big Ten NCAA college football media days at Mandalay Bay Resort.
Jul 22, 2025; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule speaks to the media during the Big Ten NCAA college football media days at Mandalay Bay Resort. / Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images
Michigan State's upcoming game against Nebraska will be a game that features two quality quarterbacks. Spartan QB Aidan Chiles has certainly grown from his first to his second year as a starter, but so has Nebraska's Dylan Raiola.

On Monday, both head coaches had good things to say about the other's QB1. MSU's Jonathan Smith said Raiola is "one of the better ones we're gonna play." Over in Lincoln during his Monday press conference, Nebraska's Matt Rhule was also complimentary of Chiles.

  • "He's a thinking man's quarterback, which I respect," Rhule said about Chiles. "He's completing almost 70% of his passes, right? So he's taking what's there. He's protecting the football, and he's dynamic."

MSU's Pro-Style Scheme

Aidan Chiles
Sep 20, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Michigan State Spartans quarterback Aidan Chiles (2) drops back to pass against the Southern California Trojans during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Under offensive coordinator Brian Lindgren, Michigan State's offense leans more towards pro style. That gives quarterbacks some more responsibilities and freedom to tweak things in-game. Schematically, it's similar to what you'll see on Sundays in the NFL.

  • "They're a pro-style offense, and so he (Chiles) does all the pro-style things," Rhule said. "He's truly playing quarterback. He's going, you know, outside zone to outside zone away. He's going outside zone to naked or play action. He's going play action to play action away."

So far this year, Chiles has been running the offense really well and certainly has shown improvement from last year. Through four games, he's got 868 passing yards and nine touchdowns and only one interception. At this point last year, he had more yards, but only four touchdowns and seven picks.

Chiles' Athleticism

Aidan Chiles
Michigan State QB Aidan Chiles runs with the ball against the USC Trojans during a game on Sept. 20, 2025. / Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

Another factor to Chiles' game is his ability to run the ball. So far, he's totaled 154 yards on the ground and two touchdowns.

  • "He can run," Rhule said. "We'll obviously see the quarterback draw and all the things that we've seen. So we'll have to be prepared to stop that. But it's also his ability to run behind the line of scrimmage when needed to and create plays. But, explosive player, one of the better quarterbacks in the Big Ten."

Challenge Ahead for Chiles

Aidan Chiles
Aidan Chiles / Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans On SI

This upcoming game will be one of the toughest challenges of Chiles' career, though. Nebraska has allowed the fewest passing yards in the FBS, only allowing 75.8 per game. Alabama is second nationally in that statistic at 113.5 passing yards per game.

  • "I think, defensively, they hold their own," MSU's Smith said. "They've done some really good things, especially on the back end. Pass defense, you look at it, it stands out on tape. So we've got a real, real challenge coming Saturday."
Matt Rhule
Aug 28, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers head coach Matt Rhule reacts after a call against the Cincinnati Bearcats during the fourth quarter at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. / Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

Jacob Cotsonika
JACOB COTSONIKA

A 2025 graduate from Michigan State University, Cotsonika brings a wealth of experience covering the Spartans from Rivals and On3 to his role as Michigan State Spartans Beat Writer on SI. At Michigan State, he was also a member of the world-renowned Spartan marching band for two seasons.