Four-Star MSU Target Sets Commitment Date
In just over one month, four-star center Tristan Reed officially visited all of the schools in his top five. Tom Izzo's Michigan State remains an option as the No. 78-ranked player in SportsCenter's NEXT Top 100 has set his commitment date.
The day after Halloween, November 1, will be when Reed announces his decision. He'll choose between Ohio State, Maryland, Mississippi State, Missouri, or Michigan State at 5:30 p.m. EST.
Reed's Decision
Reed, who attends Link Academy in Branson, MO, has had his eyes on the Spartans for quite some time. According to 247Sports, MSU, OSU, and Missouri are among the Top 3 to land Reed. While he still could choose either Maryland or Mississippi State, it doesn't seem like he has as strong a connection with either of those teams.
For what it's worth, the Buckeyes and Tigers already have one center committed in their Class of 2026. That said, Missouri's Class of 2026 is currently ranked No. 2 thanks to five-star guard Jason Crowe Jr., along with 6'9'' Toni Bryant and 6'7'' guard Aidan Chronister.
Missouri is quietly putting together the top class in the nation, but there would be no denying their talents should Reed choose to become a Tiger.
Out of the schools in his Top 5, he visited with Missouri first. That visit came on August 28. His visit there came roughly two months after the Spartans threw an offer his way. Reed would later visit MSU on September 20.
MSU's Class of 2026
Izzo's Class of 2026 currently features point guard Carlos Medlock Jr. and power forward Julius Avent. Both of those players are in the Top 100 nationally, according to 247Sports. They put Reed at No. 80 in their national rankings, which would make him the Spartans' second-highest recruit in the Class of '26.
At the start of October, Izzo learned that Avent would be committing to MSU. He became the team's second recruit heading into next season, though Izzo wanted to make sure he was far from the last. Standing 6'7'', the 6'9'' center Reed would immediately become the tallest player in this class.
The Avent and Reed big-man combination would be one to be reckoned with in the Big Ten. With the addition of Medlock's speed and ball-handling abilities, a quality center would be enough to crack the Spartans' Class of 2026 into the Top 20, if not higher. Currently, they have the No. 23 overall class.
