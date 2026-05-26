Why MSU's Trio of Redshirt Freshman WRs Add Intrigue

Michigan State's wide receiver room is packed full of players who are unproven, but hungry.

You've got returnee Chrishon McCray leading the pack and then portal additions Fredrick Moore (Michigan) and KK Smith (Notre Dame), but the competition seems to be relatively open. That leaves a chance for three different redshirt freshmen to step up and try to forge a role next season.

Charles Taplin

Michigan State's Alessio Milivojevic, center, slaps hands with Charles Taplin before the game against Youngstown State on Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The player who seems to be in the best spot is Charles Taplin . He was getting some first-team reps during last month's "Spring Showcase," which came to be a bit of a surprise.

He played the final four games of the 2025 season to preserve his redshirt, catching one pass for eight yards against Minnesota. That play, where Taplin came in motion from the slot in a play-action play meant for him to get the ball, was a bit of a preview of things to come.

Michigan State's Charles Taplin catches a pass during the football Spring Showcase on Saturday, April 18, 2026, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Taplin, who stands at 6'1" and 184 pounds, used to run track in high school and is the type of receiver who can pick up some YAC (yards after catch) and make things happen. That speed also makes him a threat to take the top off opposing defenses.

"Tap is probably one of the fastest guys on our team," wide receivers coach Courtney Hawkins said during the spring. "He's a smart dude, really great quickness, really good at the top of routes."

"He's developed his body over this last year. That was one of the setbacks when he first got here: he was a little bit undersized, a little bit, to kind of handle the pounding of the Big Ten. But he's attacked nutrition, and I feel like now he's ready physically, mentally, and emotionally to be able to contribute to help us win games versus just a 'I've got a chance to play' type of deal."

Bryson Williams

Michigan State's Bryson Williams catches a pass during spring football practice on Tuesday, March 24, 2026, in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Another interesting name that the Spartans and offensive coordinator Nick Sheridan can get creative with is Bryson Williams . He joined the program as a hybrid RB/WR, but Williams seems to be focusing more on his receiving ability now.

Williams was one of the big winners from the spring finale last month. There weren't too many explosive plays to go around that day, but Williams made one of them happen and finished (unofficially) with three receptions for 51 yards.

Michigan State's Andrew Brinson IV CB Bryson Williams, center, tries to pull in a catch as Tyran Chappell, left, defends during the football Spring Showcase on Saturday, April 18, 2026, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

He also played in exactly four games last season to preserve that year of eligibility. Williams got two carries as a running back for 20 yards. He also had an eight-yard reception against Indiana during what was his collegiate debut.

Braylon Collier

Michigan State's Braylon Collier runs with the ball during football practice on Monday, Aug. 11, 2025, in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

One of the fan favorites has been Braylon Collier . He was actually the highest-rated recruit among these three guys on the 247Sports Composite after a very productive career at Perkins High School in Sandusky, Ohio.

Collier only appeared in one game on special teams as a true freshman, though. It might not be the season Collier imagined, but he's still another promising young guy who can catch contested passes and can also get some serious YAC when given the ball in space. He's another player whose development should definitely still be monitored.

April 18, 2026; East Lansing, Mich.; Michigan State Spartans wide receivers coach Courtney Hawkins watches the action during MSU's "Spring Showcase" at Spartan Stadium. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI