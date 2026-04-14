3 Freshmen Who Can Contribute for MSU Football in 2026

It's not uncommon to see a few freshman spring up as standouts each year.

Michigan State is hitting the reset button and starting the Pat Fitzgerald era anew, but that hasn't stopped the Spartans from bringing in an interesting recruiting class. Here are a few players who could be seeing the field pretty quickly:

WR Samson Gash

Detroit Catholic Central wide receiver Samson Gash (5) and teammate Hunter Stokes (86) shake hands with Detroit King players before the start of the 2025 Prep Bowl at Ford Field in Detroit on Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025. | David Rodriguez Munoz / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Incoming four-star wide receiver Samson Gash hasn't even officially joined the team yet, but there could be a role for him right away during his freshman season. He was the third-highest-rated player in MSU's 2026 class at 244th overall on the Rivals Industry Ranking , behind offensive tackle Collin Campbell (No. 220 overall) and quarterback Kayd Coffman (No. 240 overall), but those two guys don't have immediate pathways to playing time as Gash does.

Spots in Michigan State's wide receiver room are up for grabs right now. No hierarchy has been set just yet. When Gash's elite speed and talent are introduced to the group during fall camp, it might be hard to keep him on the bench for long once he's able to get a firm grasp on Nick Sheridan's offense.

WR Zach Washington

Michigan State's Zach Washington runs after a catch during spring football practice on Tuesday, March 24, 2026, in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

For some similar reasons, I think Zach Washington is another freshman who can make some noise this upcoming season. He's already got a bit of a bond with quarterback Alessio Milivojevic , as they overlapped for a little bit at St. Francis back in Naperville, Ill. Washington was rated 838th overall in the class of 2026 and 121st among wideouts.

It's a little more common to see skill guys jump up quicker, too. Most younger linemen need time in the strength and conditioning program to be able to hold their own out there, but that's not quite as important when you're talking about who can catch the ball best and can evade defenders in the open field. With so many players jostling for a few spots at receiver, I think there's a bit of a chance Washington finds his way out there.

TE Joey Caudill

Lexington High School's Joe Caudill (17) eludes a tackle by Toledo Central Catholic High School's Jason Lawson Jr. (24) during OHSAA Division III regional quarterfinal high school football action Friday, Nov. 7, 2025 at Colonel Crawford High School. TOM E. PUSKAR/MANSFIELD NEWS JOURNAL | TOM E. PUSKAR/MANSFIELD NEWS JOURNAL / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Tight end is another spot where things feel a bit open for Michigan State, and freshman Joey Caudill could have an opportunity there. He was one of the highest-rated prospects in the class, finishing 472nd on the Rivals Industry Rating and getting a four-star rating from Rivals' own internal rankings.

Caudill, who played quarterback in high school, is a nice athlete who should pick up his new position quickly. He will need to bulk up a bit from 232 pounds during the summer, but he's close enough to the other tight ends, generally around 245-260 pounds, that he could gain enough weight to see the field immediately.

Dec 2, 2025; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Michigan State head football coach Pat Fitzgerald watches the Spartans defeat the Iowa Hawkeyes at Jack Breslin Student Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Dale Young-Imagn Images | Dale Young-Imagn Images