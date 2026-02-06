3 Illinois Players Who Pose Biggest Threat to Michigan State

Things are not getting any easier for Michigan State after its loss to Minnesota on Wednesday. In fact, it's about to get a lot more difficult.

The 10th-ranked Spartans have lost two straight. They're lucky it's not three. MSU has led for less than three minutes across its three games against Rutgers , now-No. 2 Michigan , and Minnesota combined. Now, Michigan State has to deal with fifth-ranked Illinois, which will enter the Breslin Center on a 12-game win streak and with an 11-1 record in conference play.

Michigan State's Tom Izzo watches the action during a game against Indiana at the Breslin Center on Tuesday, Jan. 13, 2026. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

Saturday's game, set for 8 p.m. ET on FOX, will be the Spartans' second time hosting an AP top-5 opponent in just nine days. MSU, simply put, needs this one; not just to springboard itself off the mat, but to keep its slimming hopes of another Big Ten title alive.

Illinois, of course, doesn't care about that. The Fighting Illini are stacked with plenty of great players and contributors, but these are the players who stand out the most:

G Keaton Wagler

Jan 29, 2026; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Washington Huskies guard Quimari Peterson (0) tries to knock the ball away from Illinois Fighting Illini guard Keaton Wagler (23) during the second half at State Farm Center. | Ron Johnson-Imagn Images

It starts with Keaton Wagler for Illinois. A former three-star recruit, Wagler has perhaps been the biggest surprise in the Big Ten this year during his true freshman season. He's usually the Fighting Illini's point guard, and his 6-foot-6 size creates some potential issues for Michigan State.

Wagler has averaged 17.9 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 4.3 assists so far this year while shooting 44.4% from beyond the arc. Across Illinois' last 10 games, he's at 21.3 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 4.8 assists. That includes a 46-point outburst at Purdue, so Wagler has no issue playing in hostile environments.

F David Mirkovic

Jan 24, 2026; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini forward David Mirkovic (0) waves for a teammate during the first half against the Purdue Boilermakers at Mackey Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

One of Illinois' five international players is 20-year-old freshman David Mirkovic, who is from Niksic, Montenegro. Mirkovic has instantly become a contributor for the Illini, scoring 12.3 points and a team-high 8.2 rebounds per game.

Usually running the four, Mirkovic can also stretch the floor really well. He's made 38.6% of his shots from deep this season on about four attempts per game. You really can't play for Illinois without having some polish offensively, with the Fighting Illini having the nation's top offense on KenPom.

G Andrej Stojakovic

Jan 29, 2026; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini guard Andrej Stojakovic (2) watches the dribble of Washington Huskies guard Zoom Diallo (5) during the first half at State Farm Center. | Ron Johnson-Imagn Images

If the last name "Stojakovic" seems familiar, it's because it is. Illinois also has forward Andrej Stojakovic, the son of three-time NBA All-Star Peja Stojakovic. Andrej is playing for his third school in three seasons of college basketball. He started at Stanford, transferred to Cal, and then ended up at Illinois this season.

Stojakovic is averaging 13.5 points and 4.5 rebounds per game. He isn't a strong three-point shooter at just 23.8% for the season, but Stojakovic has really improved his game inside the arc. He's made nearly 60% of his two-point shots this season and is an 84% free-throw shooter.

Feb 1, 2026; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini head coach Brad Underwood walks onto the court before the game against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Pinnacle Bank Arena. | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

