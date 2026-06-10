3 Recruits Who Could Join MSU's 2027 Class Next

Michigan State just had a long string of commitments.

The Spartans landed six scholarship recruits in as many days, taking the 2027 recruiting class up to 13 commits and 42nd in the nation on 247Sports . MSU is still searching for more, though. These three players are prime candidates:

OT Corey Laga

Michigan State offensive tackle target Corey Laga on his official visit to East Lansing. | Corey Laga / Michigan State Football

MSU already has Brighton (Mich.) prospect Jack Carlson in its 2027 class. The Spartans and offensive line coach Nick Tabacca have been searching for another man at the position. High 3-star Lemont (Ill.) prospect Corey Laga is one person on the radar. He officially visited Michigan State last weekend.

The Spartans seem to be battling Oklahoma and Vanderbilt here. Laga is set to see the Commodores this coming weekend. He was in Norman on the weekend of May 30-June 1. Laga is ranked 438th overall in the class of '27 on the 247Sports Composite. That would make him the second-best prospect in MSU's group of commitments, if he were to choose Michigan State.

ATH Don Spillers III

Detroit King's Don Spillers, right, celebrate his touchdown catch with Tay'Shawn Henry during the fourth quarter in the game against Mason on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024, at Chelsea High School. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

A decision is also expected soon from Detroit MLK athlete Don Spillers III . He's wanted by the Spartans as a safety. The only other school left in the way is Illinois, which wants Spillers as a wide receiver. Spillers officially visited Michigan State from May 29-31, and he was in Champaign last weekend. Louisville was another program in Spillers' top three, but the Cardinals appear to be eliminated now.

Spillers is currently ranked 856th overall in the class and 14th among prospects from Michigan. He's not in a tier where he's in absolute "must-get" territory for the Spartans, but not letting gettable talent leave the state of Michigan is an absolute must for Pat Fitzgerald's vision to work. Missing out on a nearby conference rival would be a setback.

OL Jameer Henry

Michigan State mascot "Sparty" looks on during a game against Louisville during the second round of the NCAA Tournament at the KeyBank Center on Saturday, March 21, 2026. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

Michigan State is also going after one of Spillers' teammates, Jameer Henry . He's also in the upper tier of 3-star prospects at 564th overall in the class and 10th among in-state recruits. The Spartans haven't gotten an official visit for Henry scheduled yet, but MSU seems to be the favorite here.

Two predictions are in its favor on Rivals, with one coming in as recently as May 21. Landing a visit with Henry should be a high priority for Michigan State's staff. He'd be a candidate to commit while on that hypothetical visit and also be one of the better prospects in the Spartans' class.

Sep 7, 2024; College Park, Maryland, USA; A detailed view of Michigan State Spartans helmet on the field before the game against the Maryland Terrapins at SECU Stadium. | Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images