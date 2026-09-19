5 Spartans To Watch in Road Test at Notre Dame

Michigan State's margin for error on Saturday is going to be very, very thin.

The Spartans' efforts against Toledo and Eastern Michigan were good enough to beat MAC teams, but allowing two long touchdowns or having a big second-quarter lull will be death against No. 3 Notre Dame . MSU will need some big performances, likely specifically from these players:

LB Jordan Hall

Sep 4, 2026; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Michigan State Spartans linebacker Jordan Hall (5) tackles Toledo Rockets running back CJ Miller (22) during the game at Spartan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Young-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One big factor in this game will be whether star linebacker Jordan Hall plays. He was in and out of Michigan State's opener against Toledo with a right arm injury, and he missed MSU's Week 2 game against EMU. That was only the second game Hall missed during his career in East Lansing.

Head coach Pat Fitzgerald said Hall nearly played against Eastern Michigan, which implied he'd probably play against Notre Dame. Defensive coordinator Joe Rossi cast a little more doubt on his status on Wednesday, though that could just be some gamesmanship. Hall is a great competitor who has played through injury before (turf toe and a torn oblique last year). If he misses this game, it would feel like a surprise and could suggest the injury is more severe.

DT Eli Coenen

Michigan State defensive tackle Eli Coenen gives a hug to mascot "Sparty" following a 35-7 win over Eastern Michigan on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2026, at Spartan Stadium. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

Defensive tackle Eli Coenen has probably been the defense's biggest bright spot through two games. He's already recorded 3.0 sacks this year as a 3-tech, which is a pretty impressive feat in two games and also more than anybody on the 2025 Michigan State team has had all season.

The question is whether Coenen can keep up that kind of pass-rushing effectiveness against an offensive line like Notre Dame's and also show some improvement as a run defender. The Fighting Irish will perhaps have a point to prove in the run game, given that they're ranked 116th in the FBS as they enter Week 3. Rain being in the forecast should only magnify that.

RT Rakeem Johnson/Robert Wright Jr.

Michigan State offensive lineman Robert Wright Jr. (71) celebrates a touchdown scored by wide receiver Rodney Bullard Jr. (not in the photo) against Toledo during the second half at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing on Friday, Sept. 4, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

MSU will need some better play at right tackle on Saturday as well. Rakeem Johnson has been the starter thus far, but he's been the offensive line's weak link so far. Johnson has also rotated over to left tackle at times. When that's happened, Robert Wright Jr. has filled in on the right side. Saying Wright has been a clear improvement would be a slight overstatement (if that were the case, he'd be the starter), but he's probably been a bit better there than Johnson.

Johnson and Wright will face a lot of action against Notre Dame defensive lineman Bryce Young, one of the Irish's "breakout season" candidates. Young already has 3.5 tackles for loss this season, which surpasses both of his totals from his 2024 and 2025 seasons. He'll be one of the best run-stopping defensive ends that the Spartans will face this season. The battles between Johnson/Wright and Young will be a big determining factor on the line of scrimmage.

RB Cam Edwards

Michigan State’s Cam Edwards runs for a gain against Eastern Michigan during the fourth quarter on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2026, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

There is a pretty good chance star running back Cam Edwards gets 30+ touches in this game if it's competitive for four quarters. Edwards got 29 in his Michigan State debut and 22 last week against Eastern Michigan. His 48 carries and 250 rushing yards both lead the Big Ten through two weeks. Edwards had 152 rushing yards and a pair of touchdowns during that game against EMU.

Even if the skies stay clear on Saturday night, MSU is probably going to try to be pretty run-heavy during this one. It's in MSU's best interest as an underdog to make the game as short as possible and minimize the number of drives each team receives. The Spartans and Edwards will need to consistently put together gains of 4+ yards on first and/or second downs to stay on schedule.

WR Chrishon McCray

Michigan State’s Chrishon McCray, center, runs after a catch as Toledo’s Israel Petite, left, and Mo Conteh closes in during the first quarter on Friday, Sept. 4, 2026, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

There are going to be points where Michigan State needs to throw it, though, and that's where Notre Dame holds the biggest advantage. It has one of the best secondaries in the country, led by Leonard Moore. The consensus on him is that he is the very best cornerback in college football, and he's probably a lock to be a first-round pick next April.

MSU will need somebody in the wide receiver room to step up on those third-and-mediums and third-and-longs. Chrishon McCray is probably the best candidate, working out of the slot. His 10 receptions are tied for the team lead with Rodney Bullard Jr., but Bullard is more of a downfield, explosive play threat that Notre Dame will be trying to take away. Underneath stuff to McCray may be a bit more accessible.