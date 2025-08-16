Predicting MSU QB Chiles' Target Share
Michigan State quarterback Aidan Chiles is hoping to have a productive junior season in his second year leading the Spartans.
Chiles struggled in 2024 after transferring from Oregon State, throwing 11 interceptions and fumbling far too often.
The Spartans' coaching staff added talent and a familiar mentor around Chiles to help him improve in 2025. The team has multiple talented pass-catchers who will elevate the offense’s floor and make life easier for the quarterback.
Chiles has multiple options to throw to this upcoming season. Which wide receivers or tight ends will he throw to the most?
Let’s break down who will receive the most passes from Chiles in 2025.
Nick Marsh
A receiver who could develop into one of the best at his position this season, Marsh will be the Spartans’ top option in the passing game.
Chiles and Marsh already have a strong connection on and off the field, and as they both develop as players, their connection will only grow. This duo actualizing its potential would lead to MSU’s offense surprising in 2025.
Marsh was second on the team in receptions last season with 41. With Montorie Foster Jr. gone, Marsh will be the main recipient of Chiles’ passes.
Omari Kelly
The experienced Middle Tennessee transfer has made headlines as the team’s No. 2 wide receiver.
Kelly caught 53 passes for 869 yards last season, which would have led the Spartans in both categories. He has started to build chemistry with Chiles, and his speed and quickness should result in seeing more targets.
Having a player like Kelly take pressure off Marsh, coupled with his ability to run multiple different routes, should mean a large target share from Chiles to Kelly.
Jack Velling
The Oregon State connection was not as prolific as advertised last season, but there is reason to believe it will be stronger this upcoming season.
Velling caught 36 passes for 411 yards, but only one garbage-time touchdown. He did not settle into the offense as many expected he would, but now that he is comfortable in East Lansing, Velling should have a bigger role in the offense.
Velling will be the team’s top pass-catching tight end next season. His connection with Chiles should only grow this season.
