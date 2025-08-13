Best Opportunities for MSU QB Milivojeic to Play
The Michigan State Spartans have their quarterback for at least this upcoming season.
Junior Aidan Chiles is ready to lead the program after a rocky 2024 campaign. The coaching staff made an effort to surround him with better talent and help him feel more comfortable heading into the 2025 season.
While Chiles is an excellent quarterback, he would certainly like to pass off duties to one of his backups if the team is blowing out its opponent. Alessio Milivojevic, who joined the Spartans in the same offseason as Chiles, has separated himself as the clear-cut No. 2 QB.
Which games would give Milivojevic the best chance to see the field? Let’s break down the likeliest scenarios in which he could earn meaningful snaps.
Western Michigan - Aug. 29
The Spartans have a chance to blow the Broncos off the field in their first game of the 2025 season.
WMU loses several key players from last year’s team, including quarterback Hayden Wolff, cornerback Bilhal Kone and defensive end Corey Walker.
MSU is a heavy favorite over WMU entering that game, so the Spartan starters should take care of business, allowing the backups to see the field in the fourth quarter. That should lead to Milivojevic earning some passing attempts.
Youngstown State - Sept. 13
The annual drubbing of an FCS school is always enjoyable for Spartan fans.
The Penguins earn a large chunk of money for coming to Spartan Stadium to get blown out, while the Spartans get a free win on the schedule. The starters should not play long in this game, allowing the reserves to see snaps early in the year.
That should let Milivojevic earn a majority of snaps in the fourth quarter. Maybe he throws his first collegiate touchdown pass.
Maryland - Nov. 29
If all goes right for MSU this season, this game should not matter for bowl eligibility.
Several key Terrapins have departed last year’s solid squad, so the team may take a hit in the win-loss department. The Spartans may see a depleted Maryland team by the end of the season.
If MSU has the victory in hand and a postseason appearance secured, Jonathan Smith may feel comfortable letting Milivojevic play in front of a Ford Field crowd. That would be an excellent way to cap off a turnaround season.
