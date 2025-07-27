Michigan State's 2028 WR Recruiting Board
The Michigan State Spartans have been targeting many different players in a plethora of different classes from all over the nation.
One of the top positions in the class that they have been targeting is the wide receiver in the 2028 wide receiver position. They have offered six players already, before they even played a snap in their sophomore season. These players are some of the best wide receivers in the nation and the class, as they have some of the most talent in the class.
Here are three prospects that they have offered so far according to 247Sports. Here, we do an in-depth breakdown of each of the three players listed from the six total, as well as what they bring to the table.
Deandre Bidden - Uncommitted
Bidden is one of the top players in the 2028 class and holds offers from many different programs. He is one of the top wideouts on the board. He is one of the top targets for many schools, including Alabama, Colorado and Auburn. He will be a top priority for Michigan State for years to come.
Marshaun Thornton - Uncommitted
Thornton is a star wide receiver from a popular high school in the state of Illinois. He holds offers from many different programs, including the Arizona State Sun Devils, the Kansas Jayhawks, the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Spartans. He will be a top priority for the Spartans and for a large majority of the schools that have offered him.
Thornton detailed his Michigan State offer in the past.
"It means a lot," Thornton said. "Michigan State is a big-time program with real history. Getting that offer shows that the hard work is paying off, and it motivates me to keep grinding."
Darren Tubbs - Uncommitted
Tubbs is one of the better players in the class, similar to the receivers that were listed above. He is in a similar boat, as many different schools have offered him already. Some of the offers that he hosted is the Arizona Wildcats, the Arizona State Sun Devils, the Missouri Tigers and of course, the Spartans.
