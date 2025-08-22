Spartan Commit Eliyjah Caldwell-Hardy Takes the Field Tonight
The Michigan State Spartans have land in many different commits in the 2026 recruiting class. Many of their commits are among the top prospects in the 2026 class for many different programs that failed to land them in the long run.
They started the month of June with only four commitments before they were able to reel in 22 total commits as of right now, which has allowed them to focus a lot on their commits instead of targeting other players.
One of the players that they have landed is Eliyjah Caldwell-Hardy. The three-star safety is one of the players that they landed from down south, as they have landed what would be considered one of the top safety commits in the class. He is one of the better players in the class at the position, and he committed to the Spartans very early on in the month of June.
Caldwell-Hardy currently plays high school ball in Jacksonville, Florida. This is one of the many hotspots for football recruiting in the state of Florida, and the Spartans capitalized on the success that he had and pulled their weight in the state to land him.
When Will Spartans Commit Eliyjah Caldwell-Hardy Make Senior Season Debut?
The prospect plays for Global Impact Ministries Academy in Jacksonville, Florida, which is ranked the 420th best program in the state of Florida, according to MaxPreps, which makes them one of the middle-pack teams in the state. They will be looking to improve that ranking over time, with many chances to win big games.
Global Impact Ministries will be starting the season on the road, as they take on the Zarephath Academy Eagles in what is sure to be a tough game for Impact. The game will be played tonight and is set to be one of the most intriguing contests of the season.
Caldwell-Hardy and his team will be traveling on the road as the underdogs, as this game will be at Zarephath's field. Zarephath is rated as the 296th best team in the state.
The prospect had the chance to detail his season before it even started. Here is what he had to say about the season when speaking with Michigan State Spartans On SI.
"It’s been great, actually, knowing this is my last year of high school ball," Caldwell-Hardy said. "Just been trying to get bigger, faster, stronger, all while staying healthy."
The talented commit would then discuss his personal goals for the season.
"My personal goals are really just to be the best teammate I can be on and off the field!" he said.
After that, Caldwell-Hardy discussed his team's goals.
"My team goals are to go 1-0 every week!" he said. "Through hard work and dedication. Getting better each week, no matter the outcome!"
What would make this season a success for Caldwell-Hardy and his teammates?
"Winning a state championship is always the end goal," he said. "But just competing every week with my brothers one last year, giving it my all, I couldn’t ask for anything more!"
