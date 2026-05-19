Michigan State Expressing Interest in 5-Star 2027 PG

Michigan State might be readying for a run at one of the best players in the 2027 recruiting class.

On Saturday, Sam Kayser of League Ready reported a list of teams that 5-star point guard Nasir Anderson had been "hearing the most from." MSU was one of those teams, along with Indiana, Syracuse, Michigan, Kentucky, Arkansas, Tennessee, Georgia, North Carolina, and Virginia.

2027 5⭐️ Nasir Anderson is having an impressive weekend at @3SSBCircuit in Indiana.



The 6-4 point guard told @LeagueRDY he’s hearing the most from Indiana, Michigan State, Syracuse, Michigan, Arkansas, Kentucky, Tennessee, Virginia, Georgia and North Carolina right now.



#5… pic.twitter.com/Jc9p0Ri3pO — Sam Kayser (@KayserHoops) May 16, 2026

Outlook in Anderson's Recruitment

Anderson, who is 6-foot-4 and 205 pounds, currently attends Prolific Prep. He's ranked seventh overall in the '27 class, as well as being the No. 2 point guard. On3 gives him an NIL valuation of $1.1 million right now, though that is just an estimate on the price it might take to land Anderson this cycle.

Getting Anderson would certainly be an uphill battle. His composite mark of .9969 would make him the third-best recruit since 2000, only behind Shannon Brown (.9976) and Jaren Jackson Jr. (.9971). Tom Izzo's most recent 5-star recruit was Xavier Booker , who is now entering his senior year at UCLA.

Recruiting, PG Situation at MSU

Michigan State's Tom Izzo shakes the hand of an Ohio State assistant before a game at the Breslin Center on Sunday, Feb. 22, 2026. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

The Spartans are only in the very beginning stages of figuring out what their 2027 class might look like.

There is a chance that Michigan State will have nobody on expiring eligibility this coming season, as the NCAA is mulling over its proposed "5-in-5" rule that would maybe give true seniors Coen Carr and Anton Bonke an additional year of eligibility.

MSU does still have one roster spot open right now, too. That would stay open into the next recruiting class. Spots can also open up if other players enter the NBA Draft early or enter the transfer portal.

That open spot also presumes that All-American point guard Jeremy Fears Jr. comes back. Michigan State is still awaiting the final word from Fears on whether he will stay in the NBA Draft, with the deadline of May 27 approaching.

Michigan State's Jeremy Fears Jr. drives to the basket against North Dakota State during the first round of the NCAA Tournament at the KeyBank Center on Thursday, March 19, 2026. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

Fears' return would finalize a pretty talented backcourt with 4-star point guard Carlos Medlock Jr. and shooting guard Jasiah Jervis joining the program. If he were to go, Medlock would basically be the only "true" point guard on the roster all of a sudden, and that might require the Spartans to hit the metaphorical panic button and get a replacement from the portal.

You can't replace Fears, though. As of Monday night, only one point guard among the top 200 overall players in On3's transfer portal rankings is still available.