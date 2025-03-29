Michigan State Makes Top 7 for 3-Star DB
Michigan State head coach Jonathan Smith and his staff have been doing all that they can to sure up the 2026 recruiting class.
Michigan State got some great news on Thursday as Baltimore defensive back Amauri Polydor announced his top seven schools on social media. He's also considering Penn State, South Carolina, Indiana, Maryland and Virginia Tech.
Prep Redzone said the following about his ability and projection to the next level.
"Polydor’s skill set is highly evident in his ability to thrive in various coverage schemes, particularly in Cover 3 alignments, where his instincts, technical precision, and playmaking ability shine...In red-zone scenarios, Polydor’s press coverage skills are displayed with his ability to jam receivers, maintain inside leverage, and disrupt passes, whether breaking up a pass in the end zone or reacting to a slant route in off-man coverage."
A player like this is exactly what Michigan State secondary coach Blue Adams prefers. Great physicality off the line, great technique and fundamentals with the ability to play the ball. Coach Adams and defensive coordinator Joe Rossi have spent a ton of time and energy attempting to build the Michigan State secondary up and return it back to its "No Fly Zone" form.
Currently, on 247Sports, Michigan State and Penn State are listed as the only two "warm" schools, indicating that it could be a two-horse race as of now. As of now, the only official visit scheduled visit for Polydor is a trip to Happy Valley to visit Penn State on June 6. Michigan State will surely be having him on campus very soon.
Michigan State has stayed competitive in a lot of these rock fight recruitments. The Spartans have the culture starting to come together and the facilities to offer. On top of that, Smith, Rossi and Adams have put the moves on a number of defensive prospects to continue building that unit.
Michigan State currently had four 2026 commits, all of which are offensive pieces. The Spartans are awaiting their first defensive commitment of this class. Spring visits will be a crucial time for the Spartans to begin filling out the class.
