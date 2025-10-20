MSU Under Pressure to Keep Recruits After Rough Run
After watching Michigan State's four straight losses, it's clear they have problems on both sides of the ball. They've given up exactly 38 points in three straight games, a feat that most teams couldn't even intentionall try to do.
For the second straight game, they scored just 13 points. Back to back 38-13 losses is rather unheard of, but it fits the narrative of how this season has been going. HC Jonathan Smith's Spartans sit at 3-4 (0-4) as their final five games don't look any easier.
At this point, only Penn State has a losing record. With Michigan, Minnesota, the Nittany Lions, Iowa, and Maryland left to play, Michigan has their work cut out for them. Most importantly, they need to do damage control to two of their top recruits.
Four-Star WR Samson Gash
The last thing Smith wants to do is be left without his top recruit in the Class of 2026. In this scenario, the one thing that can't change is MSU's location. They'll always be playing games at Spartan Stadium, a place that is seemingly in Gash's backyard.
Catholic Central's Gash is a Novi, MI, native which is one of the main reasons he chose the Spartans. The 6' 180-pound wideout is a much needed addition to this offense. While there's nothing wrong with Omari Kelly and Nick Marsh, Kelly is a senior so there's a spot to be filled.
MSU has plenty of other young, hungry receivers on their roster, but none have the potential of Gash. Gash, the No. 6 player in Michigan, was close to a Top-50 wide receiver in the Class of 2026. While he could've went to Alabama (and still can), Smith knows that Gash could make an immediate impact on the roster next season.
Four-Star OT Collin Campbell
In the Spartans first seven games, QB Aidan Chiles has been sacked 18 times. With that number at roughly 2.5 sacks per game, MSU's Junior QB has already been sacked 48 times during his time with the Spartans.
One of the main things Chiles needed to work on was his touchdown to interception ratio, but there isn't much he can do about a struggling offensive line. He should be more than thrilled to know that reinforcements are on the way as Campbell committed to the Spartans roughly four months ago.
Campbell is a 6'7'' 280-pound lineman that MSU found in Arizona. He was a Top 3 player in the state, and is in the Top 30 offensive lineman in the country. If Campbell were to put himself back on the market, he'd likely head to Utah, Arizona, or Arkansas. Once again, Smith is going to do everything in his power to make sure that doesn't happen.
