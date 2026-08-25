Michigan State Football Positional Preview: Linebackers

Linebacker may be the strongest part of Michigan State's roster this year.

The Spartans have the right blend of proven star power and solid depth. Let's take a look at every part of MSU's LB room this coming season:

LB Coach: Max Bullough

Michigan State's co-defensive coordinator/linebackers coach Max Bullough, center, talks with the team during the football Spring Showcase on Saturday, April 18, 2026, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

One of the biggest (and most popular) moves Pat Fitzgerald made this offseason was bringing back program legend Max Bullough to his alma mater. Bullough was previously the linebackers coach at Notre Dame. He is also getting a co-defensive coordinator tag with his job title, but Joe Rossi is still the clear-cut main DC. Bullough's $750k salary this year is the highest among the team's position coaches.

The Star: Jordan Hall

Michigan State’s Jordan Hall works out during a drill at football practice on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2026, in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Jordan Hall should be looked at as Michigan State's best player entering the 2026 season. He was the best part of the Spartans' defense last fall, finishing with a team-high 88 tackles, a team-high three forced fumbles, a tie for the team high at 2.5 sacks, and an interception. Hall was also putting up those numbers despite playing through turf toe and a torn oblique for a big chunk of the season.

Hall's loyalty to MSU is also quite admirable. Fitzgerald will be the third different permanent head coach he'll play for in four seasons with the program. He and tight end Brennan Parachek are the only remaining scholarship players from the team's 2023 recruiting class.

Starting OLB: Caleb Wheatland

Michigan State's Brady Pretzlaff, left, and Caleb Wheatland participate in a drill during the football Spring Showcase on Saturday, April 18, 2026, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Auburn transfer Caleb Wheatland feels like he's in line to be Michigan State's other starter. He appeared in only three games last year with the Tigers, redshirting, but Wheatland was a significant contributor at Maryland the two seasons before that. Wheatland had 41 tackles and 3.5 sacks in 2023 for the Terrapins, and then 42 tackles and a team-high 4.0 sacks in 2024.

This is a small sidebar, but the linebackers should be a big part of the team's pass rush this season. Hall, Wheatland, and the next guy up all have decent histories of getting to the quarterback and should help out the defensive line a fair bit as blitzers.

Major Role in Rotation: Dion Crawford

Sep 7, 2024; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Missouri Tigers quarterback Brady Cook (12) leaps over Buffalo Bulls linebacker Dion Crawford (18) and runs in for a touchdown during the first half at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Buffalo transfer Dion Crawford should also see the field a lot. What should help him out is that he can serve as an outside/WILL linebacker, and he can also back up Hall as the middle/MIKE linebacker.

Crawford had a highly productive three years at Buffalo. He received Third Team All-MAC honors while mostly serving as a pass rusher in 2024, racking up 15.0 tackles for loss and 8.5 sacks. Crawford moved back to a more traditional linebacker role in 2025 -- he made 81 total tackles, though his TFLs dropped to 5.0 and his sacks dropped to 3.5.

Other Potential Contributors/the Rest

Cam Stodghill

Michigan State’s Cam Stodghill, center, tackles running back Zion Gist during football practice on Monday, Aug. 17, 2026, in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Cam Stodghill is another one of Michigan State's interesting portal pickups. He's coming over from Albany, where he served as a hybrid linebacker and defensive back. MSU will have him focus on linebacker during his first season with the program, but his experience as a DB will help Stodghill get on the field more often on obvious passing downs.

Stodghill had 65 tackles in just seven games with Albany in 2025, including 10 in one game against Iowa.

Brady Pretzlaff

Michigan State's Brady Pretzlaff pursues the ball during the first quarter in the game against Youngstown State on Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Third-year linebacker Brady Pretzlaff is also an interesting piece of the defense. He was set to get some regular snaps last season as a redshirt freshman, but Pretzlaff suffered a season-ending injury in Week 3 against Youngstown State. Pretzlaff is a former 4-star recruit who flipped from Minnesota to MSU late in the recruiting process after the Spartans and Jonathan Smith hired Rossi as DC away from the Golden Gophers.

DeJae White

Michigan State linebackers Jack Lansing III, left, and DeJae White run a drill during football practice on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2026, in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

One of the interesting young prospects at linebacker is DeJae White . He didn't appear in a game during his true freshman season with the program, although he was a Scout Team Player of the Week once. White was generally in the high-3-star range in the 2025 class, ultimately earning a 4-star rating from 247Sports .

DiMari Malone

Michigan State's DiMari Malone works out during spring football practice on Tuesday, April 14, 2026, in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Another part of Michigan State's young core is DiMari Malone . Like White, he also didn't appear in a game during his true freshman season with the Spartans. Malone got Scout Team Player of the Week honors twice. Malone was a consensus 3-star recruit in the class of 2025, finishing ranked 896th overall and 15th among Michiganders, according to the Rivals Industry Rankings .

Adam Shaw

Michigan State's Kai Rios, right, catches the ball as Adam Shaw closes in during the football Spring Showcase on Saturday, April 18, 2026, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

True freshman Adam Shaw has also gotten some pretty good reviews thus far. He was on the field a lot during this past April's spring scrimmage, largely working with the second-teamers. Shaw is the son of former MSU team captain and All-American offensive lineman Scott Shaw.

Non-Scholarship Linebacker: Jack Lansing III